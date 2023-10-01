The obituaries air on WHEE-AM1370 Monday through Friday at 9:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

Christopher Dale Boardwine, 57, of Martinsville, died Wednesday, Sept. 27. A visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 7, from 5-7 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Roy Lee Donovant, 82, of Bassett, died Saturday, Sept. 23. The memorial service will be Sunday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Thomas Elmo Hall, 78, of Martinsville, died Friday, Sept. 29. A memorial service will be Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. Friends and family will be received at 6 p.m. Collins-McKee-Stone of Martinsville is in charge.

Barbara McGuire Harris, 82, of Axton, died Friday. Sept. 29. Collins-McKee-Stone of Martinsville is in charge.

Sylvia Sue Minter Haynes, 74, of Ridgeway, died Thursday, Sept. 28. A visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 2, from 5-7 p.m. at Horsepasture Christian Church. The funeral will be Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m. at the church and the burial will follow in the church cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Kevin Hollandsworth, 60, of Bassett, died Friday, Sept. 29. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Mary Jane Matherly, 58, of Martinsville, died Friday, Sept. 29. Services will be private. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Joyce Roberts Rollison, 65, of Franklin, died Wednesday, Sept. 26. A graveside service will be Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

James B. Williams, 76, of Mechanicsville, died Wednesday, Sept. 27. A public viewing will be Monday, Oct. 2 from 1-5 p.m., visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 11:30 a.m. followed by the funeral at noon at Hairston Funeral Home.

Terry Wayne Wright, 62, of Henry, died Friday, Sept. 29. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.