Local scoreboard

Local sports

High school football scores:

Magna Vista 46, George Washington 14

Tunstall 40, Martinsville 13

Bassett 16, Mecklenburg County 15

Floyd County 28, Patrick County 9

High school football for Friday, Oct. 6:

Magna Vista (5-0) at Gretna (4-1)

George Washington (1-4) at Martinsville (0-6)

Tunstall (1-5) at Bassett (3-3)

Glenvar (4-1) at Patrick County (4-2)

College Football

College football scores:

Boston College 27, UVA 24

Virginia Tech 38, Pittsburgh 21

College football schedule:

William & Mary (4-1) at UVA (0-5), 12 p.m., Saturday

Virginia Tech (2-3) at #5 Florida State (4-0), 3:30 p.m., Saturday

Syracuse (4-1) at #15 UNC (4-0), 3:30 p.m., Saturday

Washington Nationals

The Braves beat the Nationals on Saturday 5-3. The two teams meet this afternoon at 3:05 p.m. to play the last game of the regular season. In the National League, the Braves have clinched the East, the Brewers have won in the Central, and the Dodgers have sealed it in the West. The Phillies, Marlins, and Diamondbacks have earned wildcards. In the American League, the Orioles have clinched the East, the Twins have won the Central, and the Rangers are ahead of the Astros by one game with one game left to play in the West. Both teams will see playoff action as either the division winner or with a wildcard birth. The Rays and Blue Jays have also earned wildcards.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)