Community Calendar

MONDAY

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

THURSDAY

Henry County School Board meeting: 5:30 p.m., followed by closed session; 1st floor, Summerlin Room, County Administration Building, Collinsville.

FRIDAY

Henry County School Board special meeting: 9 a.m., School board retreat, Chatmoss Country Club, Martinsville.

Bingo Fundraiser: doors open at 6 p.m., games start at 7 p.m., Bassett Moose Lodge, 62 Spring Garden Lane, Bassett, $25 for 20 games plus one cover all game; sponsored by the Martinsville Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an organization of women educators; proceeds used for scholarships for students in the Martinsville and Henry County schools.

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musicians Tate Tuck Trio.

SATURDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: will be closed on this day.

Charity League Bargain Fair: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 242 Franklin St., Martinsville. Housewares, toys, clothing, sporting goods, furniture and more. All proceeds benefit the children of Martinsville and Henry County.

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Martinsville Health and Rehab Fall Festival: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1607 Spruce Street Ext. in Martinsville. Vendor setup begins at 8:30 a.m. There will be food, music, games, a petting zoo, face painting, craft booths, and more.

Storytime: 10 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre. This monthly program will include special readers, crafts, and other fun activities related to Pumpkins Smile, too. Come out and join us for this free program, fit for all ages. No registration is needed.

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; bring your lap-sized hand-craft, such as cross-stitch, knitting, crochet, paper crafts, hand sewing, needle felting, etc.; led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair; advanced registration required; admission is free for members and $5 for non-members.

Halloween Mayhem: Doors open at 6 p.m., bell time at 7 p.m. Wrestling event to benefit the P&HCC wrestling team. $10 advanced tickets, $12 at the door, $12 for floor seats, or $15 at the door.