Monday, October 2, 2023
The obituaries air on WHEE-AM1370 Monday through Friday at 9:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

Christopher Dale Boardwine

03/24/1966

- 09/27/2023

Christopher Dale Boardwine
Christopher Dale Boardwine

03/24/1966 - 09/27/2023

Christopher Dale Boardwine, 57, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born March 24, 1966, in Martinsville, to Shirley Wis...

Mary Jane Matherly

02/27/1965

- 09/29/2023

Mary Jane Matherly
Mary Jane Matherly

02/27/1965 - 09/29/2023

Mary Jane Matherly, 58, of Martinsville, VA passed away Friday, September 29, 2023. She was born February 27, 1965, in Martinsville, VA to Betty Jane Matherly and the late James Edward East. In addit...

James B. Williams

05/17/1947

- 09/27/2023

James B. Williams
James B. Williams

05/17/1947 - 09/27/2023

On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, James B. Williams 76, of Garrison Dr. , Mechanicsville, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life. He was born in Martinsville, VA on May 17, 1947, the s...

Sylvia Sue Minter Haynes

05/06/1949

- 09/28/2023

Sylvia Sue Minter Haynes
Sylvia Sue Minter Haynes

05/06/1949 - 09/28/2023

Sylvia Sue Minter Haynes, 74, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, in Winston-Salem, NC. She was born on May 6, 1949,...

Myrtice Wrenn Clark

05/09/1934

- 03/25/2023

Myrtice Wrenn Clark
Myrtice Wrenn Clark

05/09/1934 - 03/25/2023

On Saturday, March 25, 2023 Myrtice Wrenn Clark, age 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Indian Land, South Carolina. Myrtice was born in Danville, Virginia on May 9, 1934 to the late Mary Virg...

Michael David Thornton

03/25/1971

- 08/22/2023

Michael David Thornton
Michael David Thornton

03/25/1971 - 08/22/2023

Michael David Thornton, 52, of Stuart, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023. He was born March 25, 1971, in Martinsville, to David Michael Thornton and the late Yvonne Donovant Thornton. In...

Cliff Albert Peay

10/24/1970

- 08/25/2023

Cliff Albert Peay
Cliff Albert Peay

10/24/1970 - 08/25/2023

Cliff Albert Peay, 52, of Stuart, Virginia, passed away Friday, August 25, 2023. He was born October 24, 1970, in Rock Hill, South Carolina, to Shelly Hessenthaler Peay and the late Darrel Andrea Peay...

Curtis Callaway

07/04/1953

- 08/23/2023

Curtis Callaway
Curtis Callaway

07/04/1953 - 08/23/2023

Curtis Callaway, 70, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023. He was born July 4, 1953, in Patrick County, to the late William Callaway and Ruby Lee Hagwood Callaway. In addi...

Early "Joe" Josiah Wood Jr.

04/16/1947

- 08/24/2023

Early
Early "Joe" Josiah Wood Jr.

04/16/1947 - 08/24/2023

Early “Joe” Josiah Wood, Jr. passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Joe was born in Martinsville, VA on April 16, 1947. He was the son of the late Early Josiah Wood, Sr. , and the late Virginia...

Scott Turner Prillaman

05/25/1967

- 08/22/2023

Scott Turner Prillaman
Scott Turner Prillaman

05/25/1967 - 08/22/2023

Scott Turner Prillaman, 56, of Collinsville, Virginia, died Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at his residence, of natural causes. He was born May 25, 1967, in Martinsville, Virginia, to Phyllis Aileen Turner...

Mildred Ann Burke

10/16/1961

- 08/20/2023

Mildred Ann Burke
Mildred Ann Burke

10/16/1961 - 08/20/2023

Mildred Ann Burke, age 61, of Bassett VA. passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Mildred was born in Harvedee Grace, MD to the late Earl William Shaffer and Opal Mildred Shaffer (Cochram). She was al...

Cynthia Ann Bowles

06/23/1959

- 08/21/2023

Cynthia Ann Bowles
Cynthia Ann Bowles

06/23/1959 - 08/21/2023

Cynthia Ann Bowles, 64, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023. She was born June 23, 1959, in Axton, Virginia, to the late Kenneth Wayne Brown and Bertha Marie Matherly. In a...

Bobby Joe "Papa Joe" Hollandsworth

03/07/1938

- 08/20/2023

Bobby Joe
Bobby Joe "Papa Joe" Hollandsworth

03/07/1938 - 08/20/2023

Bobby Joe Hollandsworth “Papa Joe”, 85, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023. He was born March 17, 1938, in Henry County, Virginia, to the late Noah “Happy” Allen Ho...

Sarah Lee Still Grogan

11/22/1933

- 08/20/2023

Sarah Lee Still Grogan
Sarah Lee Still Grogan

11/22/1933 - 08/20/2023

Sarah Lee Still Grogan, 89, of Axton, passed Sunday, August 20, 2023, at her residence. She was born November 22, 1933, to the late Albert and Lula Hankins Still. She attended Carrol Memorial United M...

Wendy Tew Pruitt

02/14/1957

- 08/19/2023

Wendy Tew Pruitt
Wendy Tew Pruitt

02/14/1957 - 08/19/2023

Wendy Tew Pruitt of Collinsville, VA, returned home to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 19, 2023. She was born in Biloxi, Mississippi, on February 14, 1957, to Jerome D. Tew and the late Sarah...

George Tatum "Buddy" Turner

12/10/1951

- 08/17/2023

George Tatum
George Tatum "Buddy" Turner

12/10/1951 - 08/17/2023

George Tatum “Buddy” Turner, 71, of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at his residence. Buddy was born December 10, 1951, to the late George Walker and Mary Susan Tatu...

Kenneth Walker Jr.

12/13/1950

- 08/15/2023

Kenneth Walker Jr.
Kenneth Walker Jr.

12/13/1950 - 08/15/2023

Kenneth Walker, Jr. , 72, of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born December 13, 1950, in South Carolina, to Alberta Perry Walker an...

Gerald Andrew Menefee

08/19/1957

- 08/13/2023

Gerald Andrew Menefee
Gerald Andrew Menefee

08/19/1957 - 08/13/2023

Gerald Andrew Menefee, 65, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born August 19, 1957, to the late John Andrew Penn and Myrtle Florence Smi...

Chelsey Lee Curry

07/08/1991

- 08/18/2023

Chelsey Lee Curry
Chelsey Lee Curry

07/08/1991 - 08/18/2023

Chelsey Lee Curry, 32, of Axton, VA passed away Friday, August 18, 2023. She was born July 8, 1991, in Martinsville, VA. She is survived by her father, Milton Curry; mother, Angela Greer Rigney; step...

Robert David Lemons Jr.

11/02/1951

- 08/18/2023

Robert David Lemons Jr.
Robert David Lemons Jr.

11/02/1951 - 08/18/2023

Robert David Lemons, Jr. 71, of Martinsville, VA passed away Friday, August 18, 2023, at his home. He was born November 2, 1951, in Martinsville, VA to the late Robert David Lemons, Sr. and Violet Je...

Kyle Wesley Griffith

01/02/1970

- 08/17/2023

Kyle Wesley Griffith
Kyle Wesley Griffith

01/02/1970 - 08/17/2023

Kyle Wesley Griffith, 53, of Martinsville, VA passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023. He was born January 2, 1970, in Richlands, VA to the late James Dewey Griffith and Molly Cordle Griffith. He is su...

Maynard Guy Huff

01/15/1944

- 08/16/2023

Maynard Guy Huff
Maynard Guy Huff

01/15/1944 - 08/16/2023

Maynard Guy Huff, 79, of Patrick Springs, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023, peacefully at his home. He was born on January 15, 1944, to the late Esley Huff and the late Gurtrude Bol...

Harvey Harold Roop

01/07/1949

- 08/14/2023

Harvey Harold Roop
Harvey Harold Roop

01/07/1949 - 08/14/2023

Harvey Harold Roop, 74, of Critz passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home on August 14, 2023. Harvey was born to Marshall Edwin and Hazel Gilley Roop on January 7, 1949. In addition to his p...

Raymond Allen Conner

10/03/1939

- 08/13/2023

Raymond Allen Conner
Raymond Allen Conner

10/03/1939 - 08/13/2023

Raymond Allen Conner, 83, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, at his residence. He was born to the late, Opie and Ellen McCrickard Conner, was retired from the Southern Furniture Co, and was a member...

Aileen Bishop Collins

01/23/1935

- 08/11/2023

Aileen Bishop Collins
Aileen Bishop Collins

01/23/1935 - 08/11/2023

Aileen Bishop Collins of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on August 11, 2023, at the age of 88. She was born in Claudville, Virginia to the Rev. Jesse Franklin Bishop, Jr. and Mable Marie (Scott) B...

