Monday, October 2, 2023
HomeSportsSimone Biles returns to world stage with historic vault now to be...
Sports

Simone Biles returns to world stage with historic vault now to be named for her

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
14
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

(ANTWERP, Belgium) — Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles is already a household name but her latest feat upon returning to the world stage has cemented her name in history.

On Sunday, Biles became the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike in international competition at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastic Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

The skill will now be named the Biles II. Skills must be done during an international competition for them to be named after the gymnast.

Biles, 26, already had four other gymnastics skills named for her — two on the floor exercise, one on balance beam and one on vault.

The vault, which is the most difficult jump according to the women’s scoring code, was given a “difficulty score” of 6.4 points before Sunday’s championship, according to NBC Sports. Last year, 5.6 was the most challenging vault performance at the competition.

Her move, which scored a 15.266, began with a roundoff onto the springboard, then a back handspring onto the vaulting table, where she then completed the double pikes before landing.

Biles will compete in all four individual finals and the all-around final later this week.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Obituaries
Next article
Trump fraud trial live updates: Opening statements underway
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE