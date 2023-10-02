Local scoreboard

Local sports

High school football scores:

Magna Vista 46, George Washington 14

Tunstall 40, Martinsville 13

Bassett 16, Mecklenburg County 15

Floyd County 28, Patrick County 9

High school football for Friday, Oct. 6:

Magna Vista (5-0) at Gretna (4-1)

George Washington (1-4) at Martinsville (0-6)

Tunstall (1-5) at Bassett (3-3)

Glenvar (4-1) at Patrick County (4-2)

College Football

College football scores:

Boston College 27, UVA 24

Virginia Tech 38, Pittsburgh 21

College football schedule:

William & Mary (4-1) at UVA (0-5), 12 p.m., Saturday

Virginia Tech (2-3) at #5 Florida State (4-0), 3:30 p.m., Saturday

Syracuse (4-1) at #15 UNC (4-0), 3:30 p.m., Saturday

Washington Nationals

The Nationals finished the season in last place in their division, but not before handing the first-place Braves a 10-9 loss in the final game of the season. In the National League, the Braves have clinched the East, the Brewers have won in the Central, and the Dodgers have sealed it in the West. Wildcard winners in the National League are the Phillies, Marlins, and Diamondbacks. In the American League, the Orioles have clinched the East, the Twins have won the Central, and the Astros have won the West. Wildcard winners in the American League are the Rays, Blue Jays, and Rangers. The Wildcard best-of-three series begins on Tuesday with Texas at Tampa Bay at 3:08 p.m. on ABC, Toronto at Minnesota at 4:38 p.m. on ESPN, Arizona at Milwaukee at 7:08 p.m. on ESPN2, and Miami at Philadelphia at 8:08 p.m. on ESPN.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)