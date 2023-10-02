Two children dead, one hospitalized after falling into pool at San Jose day care: Police

Kali9/Getty Images

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) — Two children died and a third was hospitalized after they fell into a pool while at a day care in San Jose Monday, investigators said.

Police and fire department officials responded to the day care on Fleetwood Drive for a welfare check around 9:05 a.m., according to the San Jose Police Department (SJPD).

The police were told that “several juveniles had fallen into a pool,” the SJPD said.

Three children were rushed to hospitals in critical condition, the police said. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the hospital while the condition of the third child was upgraded to “non-life threatening,” according to police.

Police remained at the scene of the day care for the remainder of the day.

“Per county protocol for all child deaths, the SJPD Homicide Unit in conjunction with Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office will be conducting a joint investigation into the circumstances of the incident,” the police said in a statement.

No arrests were made as of 2 p.m. local time, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.