Inmates at Henry County Jail overdose

Hacker (from left), Hill, and Rogers / HCSO

Two women were revived by Henry County deputies after overdosing while incarcerated in the Henry County Jail. Below is a release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office:

On October 2, 2023, at approximately 5:10 a.m., deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were conducting rounds inside the Henry County Adult Detention Center when they discovered a female who appeared to be suffering a medical emergency. The deputies immediately took action and began life-saving measures, including the administration of Naloxone. The inmate was stabilized and transported to SOVAH Health Martinsville.

A short time later, a second female inmate inside the same pod was also found to be suffering a medical emergency, and deputies again took action, including the administration of Naloxone and CPR. The second inmate was also transported to SOVAH Health Martinsville.

Investigators were able to interview both inmates at the hospital and obtain information as to how the narcotics came into their possession. Through the course of the investigation, multiple witnesses reported that a female inmate who had been inside the Adult Detention Center for seven days was recently placed into the female dorm yesterday.

According to witnesses, early this morning, that inmate retrieved a small quantity of an unknown substance from inside a body cavity and distributed it to the two inmates, who consumed it orally and then experienced an overdose.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Henry County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to determine what criminal charges are applicable. As a result, the following people have been charged with Code of Virginia 53.1-203 Felonies by prisoners (procure, sell, secrete, or have in their possession any chemical compound which they have not lawfully received).

Kathy Smith Hacker, 47, of Conway Dr., Axton, VA

Amanda Heather Hill, 27, of Grace Drive., Bassett, VA

Casey Lynn Rogers, 30, of Mountain View Rd., Meadows of Dan, VA

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office utilizes the most modern technology and current best practices to reduce contraband from being smuggled into the detention center. However, due to the small physical size of narcotics such as Fentanyl and the use of body cavities, it can prove challenging to eradicate contraband completely.

The quick thinking and actions the deputies displayed this morning were remarkable and most certainly saved the lives of these two women.