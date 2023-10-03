Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

Three female inmates are now facing additional drug charges after multiple overdoses at the Henry County Adult Detention Center. Around 5:10 a.m. on Monday, deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were conducting their regular rounds at the detention center, when they came across a female inmate experiencing a medical emergency. The deputies immediately began life-saving procedures. Shortly after, the sheriff’s office says another female inmate in the same area also experienced a medical emergency and deputies again administered CPR. Both were taken to the hospital. Charges are pending.

Some relief at the pump. For most of us. ABC’s Dave Packer reports.

A $65 million expansion by Monogram Foods in Henry County is underway with a construction completion date set for March. In June, the company announced it had secured $8 million in financing earmarked to help pay for the additional capacity in order to meet the rising demand of the its ready-to-eat jerky and meat stick snacks. The growth will included increasing its 530-employee base with 156 new jobs.

FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) this week. Both tests are scheduled to begin at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 4. Cell towers will broadcast the test for approximately 30 minutes and will be conducted with the participation of radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers and wireline video providers.

The Food and Drug Administration is issuing a warning after an infant dies from a probiotic. CBS News Correspondent Matt Pieper reports. TAG: The FDA warns that no probiotics have been approved for use as a drug or biological product in babies. Instead, they’re allowed to be sold in the U.S. as dietary supplements, bypassing the FDA’s higher bar for drug and biologics approvals.

High pressure over the eastern United States today providing dry weather and above normal daytime temperatures will move offshore by late Wednesday. A strong cold front will cross the Mid Atlantic region Friday, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then colder temperatures by Sunday.