Monogram expansion on track

The addition will put Monogram Foods closer to the top of Henry County's largest employers. As of February, 2020, Eastman reported 776 employers at its Henry County facility and with its expansion, Monogram will be at 686.

By WHEE Staff
October 3, 2023