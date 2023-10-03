Obituaries

Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Ann Bolbach White

07/23/1939 - 09/29/2023

Ann Bolbach White, a 52-year resident of Washington, DC, and a teacher for 25 years, died on the evening of Friday, September 29, 2023, of a heart attack in Martinsville, Virginia. White moved to Was...

Walter Everett Tawney

08/29/1973 - 09/30/2023

Walter Everett Tawney, 50, of Danville, Virginia, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023. He was born August 29, 1973, in Danville, Virginia, to Mary L. Wilson McMillan and the late Walter Hoge Tawn...

Mary Ellen Shelton

03/02/1965 - 09/30/2023

Mary Ellen Shelton, 58, of Martinsville, VA passed away on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 2, 1965, in Martinsville, VA to Mary Alice Atkins ...

Windle Watkins

05/06/1933 - 10/01/2023

On Sunday, October 1, 2023, Windle Watkins 90, of Martinsville, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life. He was born in Pittsylvania County, VA, on May 6, 1933, the son of the late Willie ...

Thomas "Tommy" Elmo Hall

08/03/1945 - 09/29/2023

Thomas Elmo Hall or “Tommy” to his friends and family, passed away at Forsyth Hospital in Winston Salem on September 29, 2023, at the age of 78. He was born on August 3, 1945, in Huntington, West ...

Barbara McGuire Harris

04/27/1941 - 09/29/2023

Barbara McGuire Harris, 82, of Axton Va. passed away Friday, September 29, 2023. She was born in Martinsville, Va. on April 27, 1941, to Roy Lee McGuire and Virginia Hairfield McGuire. In addition to...

Helen Knott

04/23/1925 - 09/29/2023

Helen Knott, 98 ½ years of age, of Martinsville, Va. passed away Friday, September 29, 2023. Helen was born on April 23, 1925, in Francisco, N. C. to the late Fletcher Morris Smith and Carrie Ward Sm...

Terry Wayne Wright

10/10/1960 - 09/29/2023

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Terry Wright, a beloved father, brother, son, and friend, who departed from this world on September 29, 2023, at the age of 62. Terry’s journ...

Christopher Dale Boardwine

03/24/1966 - 09/27/2023

Christopher Dale Boardwine, 57, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born March 24, 1966, in Martinsville, to Shirley Wis...

Mary Jane Matherly

02/27/1965 - 09/29/2023

Mary Jane Matherly, 58, of Martinsville, VA passed away Friday, September 29, 2023. She was born February 27, 1965, in Martinsville, VA to Betty Jane Matherly and the late James Edward East. In addit...

James B. Williams

05/17/1947 - 09/27/2023

On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, James B. Williams 76, of Garrison Dr. , Mechanicsville, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life. He was born in Martinsville, VA on May 17, 1947, the s...

Sylvia Sue Minter Haynes

05/06/1949 - 09/28/2023

Sylvia Sue Minter Haynes, 74, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, in Winston-Salem, NC. She was born on May 6, 1949,...

Myrtice Wrenn Clark

05/09/1934 - 03/25/2023

On Saturday, March 25, 2023 Myrtice Wrenn Clark, age 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Indian Land, South Carolina. Myrtice was born in Danville, Virginia on May 9, 1934 to the late Mary Virg...

Michael David Thornton

03/25/1971 - 08/22/2023

Michael David Thornton, 52, of Stuart, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023. He was born March 25, 1971, in Martinsville, to David Michael Thornton and the late Yvonne Donovant Thornton. In...

Cliff Albert Peay

10/24/1970 - 08/25/2023

Cliff Albert Peay, 52, of Stuart, Virginia, passed away Friday, August 25, 2023. He was born October 24, 1970, in Rock Hill, South Carolina, to Shelly Hessenthaler Peay and the late Darrel Andrea Peay...

Curtis Callaway

07/04/1953 - 08/23/2023

Curtis Callaway, 70, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023. He was born July 4, 1953, in Patrick County, to the late William Callaway and Ruby Lee Hagwood Callaway. In addi...

Early "Joe" Josiah Wood Jr.

04/16/1947 - 08/24/2023

Early “Joe” Josiah Wood, Jr. passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Joe was born in Martinsville, VA on April 16, 1947. He was the son of the late Early Josiah Wood, Sr. , and the late Virginia...

Scott Turner Prillaman

05/25/1967 - 08/22/2023

Scott Turner Prillaman, 56, of Collinsville, Virginia, died Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at his residence, of natural causes. He was born May 25, 1967, in Martinsville, Virginia, to Phyllis Aileen Turner...

Mildred Ann Burke

10/16/1961 - 08/20/2023

Mildred Ann Burke, age 61, of Bassett VA. passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Mildred was born in Harvedee Grace, MD to the late Earl William Shaffer and Opal Mildred Shaffer (Cochram). She was al...

Cynthia Ann Bowles

06/23/1959 - 08/21/2023

Cynthia Ann Bowles, 64, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023. She was born June 23, 1959, in Axton, Virginia, to the late Kenneth Wayne Brown and Bertha Marie Matherly. In a...

Bobby Joe "Papa Joe" Hollandsworth

03/07/1938 - 08/20/2023

Bobby Joe Hollandsworth “Papa Joe”, 85, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023. He was born March 17, 1938, in Henry County, Virginia, to the late Noah “Happy” Allen Ho...

Sarah Lee Still Grogan

11/22/1933 - 08/20/2023

Sarah Lee Still Grogan, 89, of Axton, passed Sunday, August 20, 2023, at her residence. She was born November 22, 1933, to the late Albert and Lula Hankins Still. She attended Carrol Memorial United M...

Wendy Tew Pruitt

02/14/1957 - 08/19/2023

Wendy Tew Pruitt of Collinsville, VA, returned home to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 19, 2023. She was born in Biloxi, Mississippi, on February 14, 1957, to Jerome D. Tew and the late Sarah...

George Tatum "Buddy" Turner

12/10/1951 - 08/17/2023

George Tatum “Buddy” Turner, 71, of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at his residence. Buddy was born December 10, 1951, to the late George Walker and Mary Susan Tatu...

Kenneth Walker Jr.

12/13/1950 - 08/15/2023

Kenneth Walker, Jr. , 72, of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born December 13, 1950, in South Carolina, to Alberta Perry Walker an...

