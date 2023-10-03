Season finale of ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ debuts Tuesday night on Disney+

Lucasfilm

On Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, the anticipated conclusion of Star Wars: Ahsoka drops on Disney+.

The penultimate episode saw Rosario Dawson‘s titular former Jedi hero and Padawan Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) finally reunited with their long-lost friend, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) on the far-flung planet Peridea.

But finding Ezra a way home means Sabine opened the door for the return of the dreaded Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), who has been stranded there with Ezra since the finale of their animated original adventures in Star Wars: Rebels.

In the closing moments of the seventh episode, Thrawn revealed his strategy was to keep the heroes busy fighting some of his forces on the ground while he finishes packing his dilapidated Star Destroyer with a massive army of troops and gear, and taking the only ride off the planet, via a massive hyperspace ring furnished by arms queenpin Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto).

With the threat of the heroes being stranded and Thrawn in striking distance, there’s also the matter of fallen Jedi Baylan Skoll (the late Ray Stevenson) and his apprentice Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno).

The two evil allies seem to have a parting of ways: Skoll leaves his apprentice to try killing the heroes and take her place among a resurgent Empire while setting off on a mysterious different path of his own.

If the finale gets you too excited, you can always chill out with a brand-new livestream of Sabine’s Loth-Cat snoozing to some Lo-Fi beats.

