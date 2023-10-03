Local scoreboard

Local sports
High school football scores:
Magna Vista 46, George Washington 14
Tunstall 40, Martinsville 13
Bassett 16, Mecklenburg County 15
Floyd County 28, Patrick County 9
High school football for Friday, Oct. 6:
Magna Vista (5-0) at Gretna (4-1)
George Washington (1-4) at Martinsville (0-6)
Tunstall (1-5) at Bassett (3-3)
Glenvar (4-1) at Patrick County (4-2)
College Football
College football scores:
Boston College 27, UVA 24
Virginia Tech 38, Pittsburgh 21
College football schedule:
William & Mary (4-1) at UVA (0-5), 12 p.m., Saturday
Virginia Tech (2-3) at #5 Florida State (4-0), 3:30 p.m., Saturday
Syracuse (4-1) at #15 UNC (4-0), 3:30 p.m., Saturday
Major League Baseball
Post-season play begins today in Major League Baseball with the Wildcard best of three series starting with Texas at Tampa Bay at 3:08 p.m. on ABC, Toronto at Minnesota at 4:38 p.m. on ESPN, Arizona at Milwaukee at 7:08 p.m. on ESPN2, and Miami at Philadelphia at 8:08 p.m. on ESPN.
(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)