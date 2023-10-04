Wednesday, October 4, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentABC says 'The Golden Bachelor' premiere scored a three-year franchise high
Entertainment

ABC says ‘The Golden Bachelor’ premiere scored a three-year franchise high

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
6
ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

The premiere episode of ABC’s The Golden Bachelor marked a three-year high for the franchise, drawing 7.7 million viewers after three days of streaming on Hulu — a gain of 3.34 million viewers, or almost 77% over its 4.36 million viewers for the show’s initial airing on September 28.

The episode also more than tripled its adults 18-49 rating, rising from 0.62 for the initial broadcast to 1.9 after three days. Additionally, ABC says the premiere recorded the equivalent of 1.76 million complete showings on Hulu — the highest three-day total ever for a series premiere of an ABC show on the streamer.

Hulu, like Netflix and Disney+, calculates “views” as total viewing time divided by running time, per the Writers Guild of America’s new contract to help determine a success-based residual for original streaming series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
In Brief: Elvis lives in Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ trailer, and more
Next article
Second Giuliani attorney leaving his legal team in Georgia
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE