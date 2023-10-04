Community Calendar

THURSDAY

Henry County School Board meeting: 5:30 p.m., followed by closed session; 1st floor, Summerlin Room, County Administration Building, Collinsville.

FRIDAY

Henry County School Board special meeting: 9 a.m., School board retreat, Chatmoss Country Club, Martinsville.

Bingo Fundraiser: doors open at 6 p.m., games start at 7 p.m., Bassett Moose Lodge, 62 Spring Garden Lane, Bassett, $25 for 20 games plus one cover all game; sponsored by the Martinsville Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an organization of women educators; proceeds used for scholarships for students in the Martinsville and Henry County schools.

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musicians Tate Tuck Trio.

SATURDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: will be closed on this day.

Charity League Bargain Fair: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 242 Franklin St., Martinsville. Housewares, toys, clothing, sporting goods, furniture and more. All proceeds benefit the children of Martinsville and Henry County.

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Martinsville Health and Rehab Fall Festival: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1607 Spruce Street Ext. in Martinsville. Vendor setup begins at 8:30 a.m. There will be food, music, games, a petting zoo, face painting, craft booths, and more.

Story-time: 10 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre. This monthly program will include special readers, crafts, and other fun activities related to Pumpkins Smile, too. Come out and join us for this free program, fit for all ages. No registration is needed.

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; bring your lap-sized hand-craft, such as cross-stitch, knitting, crochet, paper crafts, hand sewing, needle felting, etc.; led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair; advanced registration required; admission is free for members and $5 for non-members.

Halloween Mayhem: Doors open at 6 p.m., bell time at 7 p.m. Wrestling event to benefit the P&HCC wrestling team. $10 advanced tickets, $12 at the door, $12 for floor seats or $15 at the door.

MONDAY

The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services will be closed in observance of the Columbus Day Holiday and will reopen on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

The Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library to meet: at 10:30 a.m., monthly meeting, at the Bassett Historical Center, 3964 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett. Interested in joining? Everyone is welcome!

Story-time at the Pumpkin Patch: 4-7 p.m. Come enjoy story-time, every hour on the hour, along with other fun activities, when you come to purchase your Halloween pumpkin at Grace Network Pumpkin Patch in uptown Martinsville. Help support a great cause.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

Horsepasture District Community Meeting: 6-7:30 p.m., Horsepasture Ruritan Building; updates from Debra Buchanan, Dale Wagoner, Wayne Davis, and Lisa Hughes.

Annual Meeting and Leadership Recognition Dinner: 6 p.m., Chatmoss Country Club with keynote speaker Kyle Petty, former NASCAR Cup series driver, TV personality, musician, philanthropist, author, and speaker.

Senior Studio: 1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Free to members and $5 for non-members.