Four students among five shot near Morgan State University in Baltimore, police searching for suspect

(BALTIMORE) — Four students were among five people shot near Baltimore’s Morgan State University Tuesday night, prompting a shelter-in-place order at the school, police said.

The victims — four men and one woman, between 18 and 22 years old — all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

A suspect has not yet been identified in the shooting, which occurred around 9:25 p.m. on a street that borders the Morgan State campus, according to Baltimore police.

“Everybody just starting screaming and alerting people next to them that there was an active shooter and to brace ourselves,” Morgan State student Shawn Pollard told ABC News.

“It was terrifying because I’m away from home,” Morgan State student Irmani-Maure Beauvais told ABC News.

Just before midnight, police said on social media that the incident was no longer being considered an active shooter situation. Half an hour later, Morgan State University said the shelter-in-place order on campus had been lifted.

“They cleared every single floor twice,” Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Richard Worley said at a news conference. “After that, when we realized the campus is most likely safe, and we opened it back up because the shooter was nowhere around that we could find.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said, “The entire city of Baltimore’s heart aches for the Morgan community, for these victims and their families and for our city as a whole.”

He called for “national action, especially from Congress.”

Morgan State said classes are canceled Wednesday out of an “abundance of caution.”

“The University Counseling Center is available to provide support,” the university added.

This week is Morgan State’s Homecoming Week. Plans for the rest of the week’s events will be assessed, university President David Wilson said.

