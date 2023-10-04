Wednesday, October 4, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentIn Brief: Elvis lives in Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' trailer, and more
Entertainment

In Brief: Elvis lives in Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ trailer, and more

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
7

The legendary improv group The Groundlings will host an improv musical fundraising event on October 26, featuring famous alumni Ana GasteyerKristen BellKristen Wiig and Will Forte. The event, held at the Performing Arts Center at Vista Del Mar, will benefit the Motion Picture & Television Fund to support below-the-line workers impacted by the strikes, according to Variety. The improvisors will attempt to put on a full production of One Night Only, the Broadway musical created and directed by Groundlings Main Company member Andrew Leeds, with just 24 hours to rehearse. The Groundlings Theatre has served as the springboard for Melissa McCarthyJennifer CoolidgeWill Ferrell and Lisa Kudrow among many others…

Reptile, the Netflix crime thriller starring Benicio del ToroAlicia Silverstone and Justin Timberlake, debuted at No. 1 on the streamer’s English films Top 10 during the September 25-October 1 viewing window with 17.7 million total views. The film landed just behind the Spanish dystopian thriller, Nowhere, which drew 23.4 million views. On the TV side, Sex Education season 4 continued to lead the list with 13.4 million views, while season 1 took ninth place with 1.9 million views…

second trailer for Priscilla, the Sofia Coppola‘s biopic adapted from Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon’s 1985 book, Elvis and Me was released on Tuesday, October 3. The movie, starring Cailee Spaeny as the eponymous Priscilla, follows the life of the woman who was married to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Euphoria star Jacob Elordi takes on the role of Elvis PresleyPriscilla opens nationwide November 3… 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
What to know about the looming health care workers strike at Kaiser Permanente
Next article
ABC says ‘The Golden Bachelor’ premiere scored a three-year franchise high
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE