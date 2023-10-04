Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

The Pittsylvania County Planning Commission on Tuesday recommended a special use permit that would include commercial uses as part of the Axton housing project. The special use permit would be for the project that Southside Investing, LLC. is planning to build in Axton. The group is also looking at adding a 100-bed assisted living facility and a hotel with 125-150 rooms. The construction of the additions would generate an estimated 400 construction jobs and around 290 long-term jobs. The 580-acre project will include 2,000 residential units that will include townhomes and single-family homes. The permit will be voted on by the Board of Zoning Appeals in November.

On Tuesday a Henry County Grand Jury indicted multiple people for RICO charges. On Tuesday morning SWAT teams from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Martinsville Police Department, and Patrick County Sheriff’s Office executed 13 total search warrants across the region. As a result of the search warrants, six people have been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon. The people arrested are part of a multi-generational drug dealing family, according to Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis. During the search warrants officers seized a large quantity of prescription pills, suspected methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, mushrooms, a substantial amount of US currency, five illegally possessed firearms, and seven vehicles used in the distribution of narcotics. Sheriff Davis also stated that multiple real estate properties in the area would be seized. The search warrants were conducted after a months-long investigation into drug trafficking in the region. The search warrants were executed in Martinsville, Collinsville, Fieldale, and Bassett. More arrests are expected to be made in the future in connection to this case. Sheriff Davis referred to the family arrested today as the Cox-Ingram family and noted that the family has been involved in the distribution of narcotics during his entire 23-year career with the sheriff’s office.

The Martinsville Police Department is giving back as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The department is selling a limited number of pink PVC patches that match the design of the standard uniform patch. The patches are being sold for $10 apiece. All proceeds from the sale of these will be donated to a local breast cancer foundation. Anyone interested in purchasing a patch or donating, please get in touch with the Martinsville Police Department Records Division at 276-638-8751.

High pressure maintains control of the weather through Thursday with warm daytime temperatures and no rain. A moderately strong cold front will cross the southern Appalachians Friday, bringing a chance of showers through Saturday. Cooler and drier air

filters in behind the front for the weekend into early next week.