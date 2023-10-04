Wednesday, October 4, 2023
HomeNewsNationalOne dead after crane falls on them at construction site in industrial...
National

One dead after crane falls on them at construction site in industrial accident

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
1
Thinkstock Images/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A person trapped under a crane has died after the device fell on top of them during an industrial accident in Florida, authorities said.

The accident happened at approximately 3:16 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon at a construction site on Heather Moss Drive, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“A crane at a construction site overturned and fell down an embankment,” authorities said. “One person was transported to the hospital, where they later died.”

Officials said they believe the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be investigating the industrial accident and what caused it, according to a post on social media from Orange County Fire and Rescue.

Approximately 50 gallons of hydraulic fluid spilled on the site from the felled crane.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Advocate stabbed to death in New York City in ‘unthinkable’ attack
Next article
Biden to highlight what he’s done on student loan debt in upcoming speech
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE