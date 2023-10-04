Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott “basking in engaged bliss”

Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images

New Girl actress Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott are opening up for the first time since they got engaged in August.

The couple told People about their love story, their blended family and the home they’ve built together.

“We’ve just been basking in engaged bliss,” Deschanel said.

The couple’s engagement was one out of a fairytale, with Scott asking Deschanel to marry him at Scotland’s Edinburgh Castle.

Scott told the magazine he had been planning the surprise for months. On the day of the proposal, he ensured that he and Deschanel were the last people at the historic site.

The proposal included a bagpipe band and a guitarist who performed Neil Young‘s “Harvest Moon,” their favorite song.

The special moment also included Deschanel’s kids, Elsie, 8, and Charlie, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. “I was like, ‘I think something’s happening,'” Deschanel recalled about the moment, which involved her kids holding a sign that read, “Zooey, will you marry me?”

“When Elsie turned around and read the sign, she immediately goes, ‘Did you just get married?’ And we’re like, ‘Well, no not yet. But we got engaged!'” Scott said. “The kids didn’t know until the moment it happened.”

Deschanel, who has been open about co-parenting Elsie and Charlie, said, “Our family is very deeply rooted and very blended.”

She also referred to Scott as Charlie and Elsie’s “bonus daddy.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.