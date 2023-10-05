Thursday, October 5, 2023
HomeNewsLocalBoutique open uptown
Local

Boutique open uptown

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
4
Glitzy Mermaid boutique opens on Main Street
The Glitzy Mermaid boutique, owned by Jennifer Hendrix and Lisa Lopez, opened at 102 E. Main St. and offer a selection of clothing and other items as well as permanent jewelry services.
Previous article
US women’s gymnastics team wins historic seventh consecutive world championship title
Next article
New city manager starts Friday
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Obituaries

Community Calendar

Weather

Local scoreboard

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Obituaries

Community Calendar

Weather

POPULAR POSTS

Obituaries

Community Calendar

Weather

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE