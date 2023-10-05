HomeNewsLocalBoutique open uptown Local Boutique open uptown By WHEE Staff October 5, 2023 0 4 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Glitzy Mermaid boutique opens on Main StreetThe Glitzy Mermaid boutique, owned by Jennifer Hendrix and Lisa Lopez, opened at 102 E. Main St. and offer a selection of clothing and other items as well as permanent jewelry services. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleUS women’s gymnastics team wins historic seventh consecutive world championship titleNext articleNew city manager starts Friday WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local New city manager starts Friday October 5, 2023 Business No match for Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1.4 billion October 5, 2023 Local 6 face RICO charges in alleged drug distribution ring October 4, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Obituaries October 5, 2023 Community Calendar October 5, 2023 Weather October 5, 2023 Local scoreboard October 5, 2023 Load more Recent Comments