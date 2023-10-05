Thursday, October 5, 2023
Brian Cox hosts new Bond-themed competition show, ‘007: Road to a Million’

Prime Video

James Bond meets reality TV.

A new teaser trailer has been released for the Prime Video competition series 007: Road to a Million. The show, hosted by Succession’s Brian Cox, puts contestants through a series of Bond-inspired challenges for a chance to win 1 million British pounds, or $1.2 million.

In the teaser, we see the contestants competing in various locations around the world, including the Scottish Highlands, Chile’s Atacama Desert, the Swiss Alps and Venice, Italy.

According to Amazon Studios, Cox plays “The Controller,” the “mastermind behind the game, who dictates where the pairs go, what they must do, and sets their questions.”  

All eight episodes of 007: Road to a Million hit Prime Video on November 10.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

