In brief: Starz orders ‘The Hunting Wives,’ ‘iCarly’ reboot canceled and more

Starz has given an eight-episode order to a series adaptation of May Cobb‘s novel The Hunting Wives. The drama, per the cabler, “tells the story of Sophie O’Neil and her family’s move from the East Coast to deep red East Texas, where she succumbs to socialite Margo Banks‘ irresistible charms – and finds her life consumed by obsession, seduction, and murder.” The cast has yet to be announced…

Paramount+ has canceled its iCarly reboot after three seasons, according to Entertainment Weekly. The first iteration of iCarly, which aired on Nickelodeon from 2007-2012, starred Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy and Nathan Kress as a group of best friends who create a webcast. Jerry Trainer portrayed Carly’s older brother Spencer. All but McCurdy returned for the reboot, which explored the romance between Cosgrove and Kress’ characters Carly and Freddie…

Apple on Thursday revealed the trailer for The Buccaneers, an eight-episode drama based on Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name. The plot follows a group of “fun-loving young American girls” who arrive in 1870s London with a disregard for centuries of tradition and create a culture clash. The Buccaneers — starring Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse and Christina Hendricks — premieres with three episodes on November 8, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday through December 13…

