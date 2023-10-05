Thursday, October 5, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentKevin Costner's two-part epic, 'Horizon: An American Saga,' coming next summer
Entertainment

Kevin Costner’s two-part epic, ‘Horizon: An American Saga,’ coming next summer

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
11
Warner Bros.

Kevin Costner’s two-part Western has secured its release dates.

Chapter 1 of Horizon: An American Saga will be released on June 28, 2024, and Chapter 2 will hit theaters on August 16, 2024.

The story is set over 15 years — pre and post-Civil War — and follows a group of settlers and indigenous people on America’s Western frontier. In a short teaser for the films, we see a glimpse of Costner on horseback, shooting his rifle at an unseen target.

Costner is directing the films as well as starring in them. The movies also star Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt and Jamie Campbell Bower.    

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Trump fraud trial live updates: Defense presses ex-accountant on asset appraisals
Next article
US fighter jet shoots down armed Turkish drone over Syria: Official
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE