Local news

The Pittsylvania County Planning Commission on Tuesday recommended a special use permit that would include commercial uses as part of the Axton housing project. The special use permit would be for the project that Southside Investing, LLC. is planning to build in Axton. The group is also looking at adding a 100 bed assisted living facility and a hotel with 125-150 rooms. The construction of the additions would generate an estimated 400 construction jobs and around 290 long term jobs. The 580-acre project will include 2,000 residential units that will include townhomes and single family homes. The permit will be voted on by the Board of Zoning Appeals in November.

On Tuesday a Henry County Grand Jury indicted multiple people for RICO charges. On Tuesday morning SWAT teams from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Martinsville Police Department, and Patrick County Sheriff’s Office executed 13 total search warrants across the region. As a result of the search warrants six people have been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon. The people arrested are part of a multi-generational drug dealing family, according to Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis. During the search warrants officers seized a large quantity of prescription pills, suspected methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, mushrooms, a substantial amount of US currency, five illegally possessed firearms, and seven vehicles used in the distribution of narcotics. Sheriff Davis also stated that multiple real estate properties in the area would be seized. The search warrants were conducted after a months long investigation into drug trafficking in the region. The search warrants were executed in Martinsville, Collinsville, Fieldale, and Bassett. More arrests are expected to be made in the future in connection to this case. Sheriff Davis referred to the family arrested today as the Cox-Ingram family and noted that the family has been involved in the distribution of narcotics during his entire 23-year career with the sheriff’s office.

The Martinsville Police Department is giving back as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The department is selling a limited number of pink PVC patches that match the design of the standard uniform patch. The patches are being sold for $10 a piece. All proceeds from the sale of these will be donated to a local breast cancer foundation. Anyone interested in purchasing a patch or donating, please get in touch with the Martinsville Police Department Records Division at 276-638-8751.

It s another rise in weekly unemployment filings. But as with the end-of-September figure, ABC s Jim Ryan says the first report for October has shown only a modest increase:

A cold front over the central United States will more east today and Friday, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms as it crosses to the East Coast by Saturday morning. The weather will turn colder behind the front for Saturday through Monday. Dry weather will

continue next week as temperatures gradually moderate.

President Biden announced an new round of student loan cancellations, this time to the tune of 9 billion…The administration hoping this will help reassure Americans that the President’s commitment to cancel student debt remains a priority. ABC’s Senior White House Correspondent Selina Wang has more on these latest cancellations: