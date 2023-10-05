The obituaries air on WHEE-AM1370 Monday through Friday at 9:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.
Isabelle “Freda” Starling Preston was born to James and Edna Starling on April 17, 1939, in Maybeury, West Virginia. The Lord called her to eternal rest on October 2, 2023, at her residence. She ...
James “Jim” William Hodge, Jr. , 78, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 2, 2023, at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, North Carolina. He was born April 8, 1945, in Martinsville, to the...
Arthur Lee Dandridge, Jr. , 64, of Fieldale, Virginia, passed away Sunday, October 1, 2023 at his residence. He was born October 12, 1958, in Martinsville, Virginia, to Gwendolyn Callaway Eggleston an...
Shirley Jean Lusk Littles, 81, of Axton, Virginia, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born in Virginia, to the late Arthur Lusk and Era Massey Hod...
Joanne Riggs, 68, of Webster, Florida passed away in Bushnell, Florida on September 27, 2023. She was born in Keystone, West Virginia on April 27, 1955, to Lonnie and Vennie Green. She was Christian i...
On Sunday, October 1, 2023, Antoine J. “Smoke” Preston 47, of Owens Rd. , Martinsville, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life. He was born in Martinsville, VA on October 14, 1975,...
Darrell Ray Hunt, age 76, of Collinsville, VA, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, in Henry County. He was born March 2, 1947, in Whitewood, VA to Chester Hunt and Rutha Horn Hunt. In addition to...
Mary E. Stredrick, 86, of Bassett, VA, died on October 1, 2023, in Bassett, VA. She was born on May 7, 1937, the daughter of the late Lawyer T. and Pencie V. Wimbush, both of Henry County, VA She was ...
Ann Bolbach White, a 52-year resident of Washington, DC, and a teacher for 25 years, died on the evening of Friday, September 29, 2023, of a heart attack in Martinsville, Virginia. White moved to Was...
Walter Everett Tawney, 50, of Danville, Virginia, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023. He was born August 29, 1973, in Danville, Virginia, to Mary L. Wilson McMillan and the late Walter Hoge Tawn...
Mary Ellen Shelton, 58, of Martinsville, VA passed away on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 2, 1965, in Martinsville, VA to Mary Alice Atkins ...
On Sunday, October 1, 2023, Windle Watkins 90, of Martinsville, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life. He was born in Pittsylvania County, VA, on May 6, 1933, the son of the late Willie ...
Thomas Elmo Hall or “Tommy” to his friends and family, passed away at Forsyth Hospital in Winston Salem on September 29, 2023, at the age of 78. He was born on August 3, 1945, in Huntington, West ...
Barbara McGuire Harris, 82, of Axton Va. passed away Friday, September 29, 2023. She was born in Martinsville, Va. on April 27, 1941, to Roy Lee McGuire and Virginia Hairfield McGuire. In addition to...
Helen Knott, 98 ½ years of age, of Martinsville, Va. passed away Friday, September 29, 2023. Helen was born on April 23, 1925, in Francisco, N. C. to the late Fletcher Morris Smith and Carrie Ward Sm...
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Terry Wright, a beloved father, brother, son, and friend, who departed from this world on September 29, 2023, at the age of 62. Terry’s journ...
Christopher Dale Boardwine, 57, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born March 24, 1966, in Martinsville, to Shirley Wis...
Mary Jane Matherly, 58, of Martinsville, VA passed away Friday, September 29, 2023. She was born February 27, 1965, in Martinsville, VA to Betty Jane Matherly and the late James Edward East. In addit...
On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, James B. Williams 76, of Garrison Dr. , Mechanicsville, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life. He was born in Martinsville, VA on May 17, 1947, the s...
Sylvia Sue Minter Haynes, 74, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, in Winston-Salem, NC. She was born on May 6, 1949,...
On Saturday, March 25, 2023 Myrtice Wrenn Clark, age 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Indian Land, South Carolina. Myrtice was born in Danville, Virginia on May 9, 1934 to the late Mary Virg...
Michael David Thornton, 52, of Stuart, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023. He was born March 25, 1971, in Martinsville, to David Michael Thornton and the late Yvonne Donovant Thornton. In...
Cliff Albert Peay, 52, of Stuart, Virginia, passed away Friday, August 25, 2023. He was born October 24, 1970, in Rock Hill, South Carolina, to Shelly Hessenthaler Peay and the late Darrel Andrea Peay...
Curtis Callaway, 70, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023. He was born July 4, 1953, in Patrick County, to the late William Callaway and Ruby Lee Hagwood Callaway. In addi...
Early “Joe” Josiah Wood, Jr. passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Joe was born in Martinsville, VA on April 16, 1947. He was the son of the late Early Josiah Wood, Sr. , and the late Virginia...