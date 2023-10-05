Thursday, October 5, 2023
Entertainment

‘TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR’ earns more than $100 million in global advance ticket sales

Taylor Swift Productions

How high can the box office go for TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR?

A week before its official premiere, AMC, the company distributing the movie, has announced that as of October 4, the film had sold more than $100 million worth of advance tickets globally. The film is set to open October 13 in nearly 8,500 theaters in 100 countries.

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOURwhich was filmed in August during one of Taylor’s shows in LA, will play at least four times per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at all U.S. AMC locations.

Many theaters showing the film are offering Taylor-themed popcorn and soda containers, giveaways, and the opportunity to rent out an entire showing for $800.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

