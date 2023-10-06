Friday, October 6, 2023
HomeNewsNationalJudge pauses litigation in classified docs case while mulling Trump's request for...
National

Judge pauses litigation in classified docs case while mulling Trump’s request for extension

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
4
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The judge overseeing the probe into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents has paused any litigation involving the classified materials in question as she considers a request from Trump to extend deadlines in the case, according to a new order.

At issue is how the classified materials at the center of the case are to be handled by the defendants and their attorneys, based on national security requirements.

After Judge Aileen Cannon established several deadlines for ruling on those issues, Trump’s legal team last month filed a motion asking her for a three-month extension, saying that Trump and his co-defendants have still not had access “to significant portions of the materials that the Special Counsel’s Office has characterized as classified and conceded are discoverable — much less the additional classified materials to which President Trump is entitled following anticipated discovery litigation.”

Cannon’s order on Friday temporarily pauses the upcoming deadlines as she considers Trump’s motion.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s ‘s office said in a recent filing that some documents are so sensitive that they cannot be stored in a secure facility in Florida with the other documents in the case. Smith’s team has told the court that the documents can be made available in a secure facility in Washington, D.C., for review.

Trump pleaded not guilty in June to 37 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information ranging from U.S. nuclear secrets to the nation’s defense capabilities, and took steps to thwart the government’s efforts to get the documents back.

The trial is currently set to begin on May 20.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Denver doctor accused of drugging, sexually assaulting women he met on dating apps pleads not guilty
Next article
Sofia Coppola misses ‘Priscilla’ New York Film Festival appearance to be with mom Eleanor Coppola
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE