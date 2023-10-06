Friday, October 6, 2023
HomeSportsScoreboard roundup -- 10/5/23
Sports

Scoreboard roundup — 10/5/23

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
8
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON
Minnesota 111, Dallas 99

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON
Los Angeles 4, San Jose 3 (OT)
Washington 4, Columbus 2
Toronto 4, Detroit 3 (OT)
Philadelphia 5, NY Islanders 2
Florida 6, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 3, NY Rangers 1
St. Louis 4, Dallas 0
Ottawa 3, Winnipeg 0
Nashville 5, Carolina 1
Minnesota 3 Chicago 2 (SO)
Arizona 4, Anaheim 2
Vegas 4, Colorado 3

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Chicago 40, Washington 20

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
‘The Golden Bachelor’ recap: Gerry connects with women over shared grief, lost love
Next article
Trump drops $500 million lawsuit against former attorney Michael Cohen
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE