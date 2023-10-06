Friday, October 6, 2023
Entertainment

See Angus Cloud in trailer to one of his final roles

By WHEE Staff
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

A new trailer has been released for one of Angus Cloud’s final roles.

The late Euphoria star leads the upcoming thriller Your Lucky Day, where he plays a young man who tries to rob a lottery jackpot winner of his newly acquired fortune.

The film is due out in theaters November 10 and also stars Elliot Knight, Jessica Garza, Sterling Beaumon, Mousa Hussein Kraish, Jason Wiles, Sebastian Sozzi, Spencer Garrett and Jason O’Mara.

Cloud, best known for his role as Fez in Euphoria, passed away July 31 of an accidental drug overdose at age 25.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

