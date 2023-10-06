Friday, October 6, 2023
US economy adds 336,000 jobs in September

Kwanchai Lerttanapunyaporn / EyeEm/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. employers continued hiring in September, despite increased interest rates and an uncertain economic outlook. Employers added 336,000 jobs last month, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday.

The September gains were higher than the average monthly gains of 267,000 in the previous 12 months. Leisure and hospitality showed the most improvement, followed by job increases in government, health care and science and tech services.

The country’s unemployment rate saw little movement last month, remaining at 3.8 percent.

