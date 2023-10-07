Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

The city without limits, has a new leader who is ready to take it to the next level. Friday morning, Aretha Ferrell-Benavides officially was sworn in as Martinsville’s City Manager. City leaders and members of the community came together to welcome Ferrell-Benavides with open arms. Ferrell-Benavides has always wanted to be a city manager. She has served in that role in 3 other cities and says that Martinsville will be her last. One of her main goals is to work with local and regional partners on revitalization and economic development projects.

Hiring strong in September. ABC’s Dave Packer reports.

Four more people have been arrested on RICO charges in Henry County following the execution of several search warrants this week. 59-year-old Endy Ingram, 38-year-old Victoria Ingram-Cox, 37-year-old Charmaine Cox-Ingram, and 19-year-old Traylon Ingram have all been charged with money laundering and racketeering. The arrests were made following searches on Hidden Valley Drive and Sleeping Hills Farm Road. Ten suspects have now been arrested in connection to this investigation. Search Warrants have also been executed in North Carolina and Texas.

A cold front will move across the area this morning introducing much cooler air and gusty northwest winds. The cold weather will stick around for a few days before warming back up for the middle of next week.

A new warning from the Federal Trade Commission about social media scams … buying products from ads on the internet. Americans are being cheated out of billions of dollars. Here’s ABC’s Erielle Reshef … with some tips for avoiding social media scams: