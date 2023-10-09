Monday, October 9, 2023
HomeNewsLocalChurch van crash injures 13
Local

Church van crash injures 13

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
7
Church van crash injures 13
There were no life-threatening injuries, but 13 people were transported to the hospital after a van with Eternal Life Ministries in Bassett crashed in Rockingham County, North Carolina.
Previous article
Biden says it’s ‘likely’ Americans are among Hamas hostages, 11 killed in conflict
Next article
Local news
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Local

Arrest made in murder

Local

Ferrell-Benavides sworn in

Local

Birthdays and pizza

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Obituaries

Community Calendar

Weather

Local scoreboard

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Obituaries

Community Calendar

Weather

POPULAR POSTS

Obituaries

Community Calendar

Weather

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE