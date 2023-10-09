Monday, October 9, 2023
First look at Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas in new biopic about opera star

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Director Pablo Larraín has shared first-look photos of Angelina Jolie in costume as Maria Callas in his new biopic about the famed opera star, Maria.

Known for his previous biopics Jackie and Spencer, this new project from Larraín will chronicle the “life of the legendary, iconic and controversial singer, often described as the original diva,” according to the film’s official description.

Maria is now set to begin shooting, as the independent production has secured a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement. Steven Knight’s screenplay was finished prior to the WGA strike.

“I am incredibly excited to start production on Maria, which I hope will bring Maria Callas’s remarkable life and work to audiences all around the world, thanks to the magnificent script by Steven Knight, the work of the entire cast and crew, and especially, Angelina’s brilliant work and extraordinary preparation,” Larraín said.

Jolie is joined by a cast that includes Pierfrancesco FavinoKodi Smit-McPheeAlba Rohrwacher and Valeria Golino.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

