Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

A Martinsville man has been arrested for a homicide on September 30. 46-year-old Delano Tomaz Ross also known as “Punkin” has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 47-year-old Antoine Preston. On September 30 officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1400 block of Fayette Street at 11:43 pm. When officers arrived on scene they found a truck driven by Preston that had flipped over a guardrail and went down an embankment. Preston was dead from a gunshot wound when officers arrived. Ross has also been charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shoot from a vehicle to endanger persons, shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a violent convicted felon and reckless handling of a firearm. He is being held with no bond.

INTRO: A worker walkout at Walgreens stores nationwide. ABC s Derricke Dennis reports.

Average gas prices across Virginia dropped by six cents this week to $3.46 a gallon, while the average price of gas across the country dropped by 11 cents to $3.70. The average price of gas in Martinsville is down seven cents to $3.41, while the average price in Henry County is down a nickel to $3.40.

Those popular diabetes drugs being used for weightloss are also weighing down snack and drink company profits. ABC s Derricke Dennis reports.

A weak upper level disturbance will pass across the area today resulting in periodic cloud cover, and the potential for showers. The cool temperatures will also persist. Temperatures through tonight are expected to average 10 degrees below normal. A moderating trend is expected for midweek, with temperatures returning to near normal.

Lottery Fever is high for tonight s eye-popping Powerball jackpot. ABC s Derricke Dennis reports.