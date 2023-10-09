Monday, October 9, 2023
Entertainment

Will Ferrell goes ‘Old School’ as guest DJ at USC frat party

Lia Toby/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

University of Southern California graduate Will Ferrell returned to his alma mater this weekend, where he crashed a frat party and served as DJ for the college kids, à la his 2003 hit film, Old School.

Videos of his DJ set were subsequently posted on TikTok, where Ferrell’s seen amping up the crowd while decked out in a USC zip-up jacket and sunglasses.

Ferrell graduated from USC with a degree in sports information back in 1990. Over the weekend, he attended the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity tailgate party that took place ahead of the football game against the University of Arizona Wildcats.

It was Trojan Family Weekend, which Ferrell attended because his oldest son, Magnus, is a sophomore at USC.

