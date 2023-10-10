Community Calendar

TUESDAY

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

Horsepasture District Community Meeting: 6-7:30 p.m., Horsepasture Ruritan Building; updates from Debra Buchanan, Dale Wagoner, Wayne Davis and Lisa Hughes.

Senior Studio: 1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Free to members and $5 for non-members.

Annual Meeting and Leadership Recognition Dinner: 6 p.m., Chatmoss Country Club with keynote speaker Kyle Petty, former NASCAR Cup series driver, TV personality, musician, philanthropist, author, and speaker.

WEDNESDAY

Wee Create!: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Themed crafts for tots ages 2-6 and their trusted adult. Adult supervision and advanced registration required. Free for members, $5 per child non-members (pay at door).

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m.

THURSDAY

Make Some Noise, open mic series: 7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Bryan Hancock, hip hop artist and creator of Soul Sessions in Roanoke.

FRIDAY

Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will host “Plant Swap with Holly Kozelsky:” noon, at the Historic Henry County Courthouse, 1 East Main St.; an optional potluck luncheon will begin inside at noon. with the plant swap following at 1 p.m. on the brick Plaza.

Blue Ridge Regional Library book sale: 2-5 p.m., members only (you can join at the door) in the basement of the main branch, 310 E. Church Street. There will be lots of books for young adults and children, cookbooks, fiction, gardening and much more. All paperback books are 50 cents and hardback books are $1. Proceeds go to the library.

We stand up against bullying event: 5-7 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2481 Spruce Street, Martinsville. Adolescents 12-18 are invited to join and learn about the different types of bullying and the negative effects that they cause. Sponsored by Southside Survivor Response Center.

Early Childhood Community Connection event: 5:30-7:30 p.m., P&HCC Frith Building room 129.

Music Night: Gates open at 5 p.m., band starts at 6:15 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre. Long time favorite, Jus Cauz, will play in Alumni Hall. Admission is a $5 cash donation. Come enjoy some great mountain music and dancing. Concessions, including our ever-popular Spencer Penn hotdogs, will be sold.

TheatreWorks Community Players Event: 7 p.m., on Oct. 13, 14, 15, 20, 21; and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 15 and 22; “Doubt, a Parable” Blackbox Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville; tickets available in advance for $20 at www.twcp.net or $25 at the door.

SATURDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Blue Ridge Regional Library book sale: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., open to the public. in the basement of the main branch, 310 E. Church Street. There will be lots of books for young adults and children, cookbooks, fiction, gardening and much more. All paperback books are 50 cents and hardback books are $1. Proceeds go to the library.

Fish Fry: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., American Legion Homer Dillard Post #78, 139 Creekside Dr., Martinsville. Drive-thru with limited dining-in. Fish sandwiches $8, homemade desserts $2, soft drinks and water $1.

Horsepasture Ruritan Club Brunswick Stew Sale: Pick-up time is 11 a.m. $10 per quart, regular and spicy. Pre-order by calling: (276) 957-2281, 224-0165, 967-1029, or 638-4869.

Inaugural Artists Festival: 11 a.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Piedmont Arts.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

SUNDAY

Barn quilt: 1-5 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre. All supplies are provided. Class will be filled on a first paid, first served basis. Cost varies depending on options selected.

Historical Society afternoon lecture: 3 p.m., 1 E. Main St.; The History of the Ohev Zion Synagogue with Dicky Globman.

MONDAY

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.