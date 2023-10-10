Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Entertainment

First look at Eddie Murphy in new Christmas comedy ‘Candy Cane Lane’

By WHEE Staff
Claudette Bariua/Amazon

Christmas has come early this year with the first look at Eddie Murphy’s new holiday comedy movie, Candy Cane Lane.

Amazon has released a collection of stills and a teaser poster for the film, which streams globally on Prime Video on December 1.

Murphy stars as Chris, a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s Christmas decoration contest. He makes a deal with a real-life Christmas elf to secure his success, but a magic wish gone wrong brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and causes chaos throughout his entire town.

Reginald Hudlin directs the film, which also stars Tracee Ellis RossJillian BellNick Offerman and Chris Redd.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

