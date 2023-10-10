Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Entertainment

Jerry Seinfeld says something is going to happen regarding the divisive ‘Seinfeld’ finale

By WHEE Staff
Manny Carabel/Getty Images

If you’ve ever hoped Seinfeld had a different ending, you may just be in luck.

The popular TV series, which ran for nine seasons on NBC and finished its run 25 years ago, might just return in some kind of form, according to star Jerry Seinfeld.

At a stand-up show in Boston, Massachusetts, on Saturday, October 7, a fan asked Seinfeld how he felt about the ending of the show. The comic responded by saying he had a little secret regarding the series finale and that he’s talked with co-creator Larry David about some kind of new project.

“Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet,” Seinfeld said. “Just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about. So you’ll see.”

The series finale of Seinfeld, of course, infamously found Seinfeld’s Jerry, Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander) and Kramer (Michael Richards) arrested and locked in prison.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

