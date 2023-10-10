Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

Virginia State Police say they are investigating a double fatal crash on Route 220 southbound on Monday night. The crash occurred at 7:40 p.m. in Franklin County, according to VSP. No word yet on who the victims were.

Yet another drawing… yet another goose egg. Still no winner of the ever-growing Powerball jackpot. ABC’s Mark Remillard reports: **NOTE: Opens with nats**

Martinsville Speedway is introducing a new premier hospitality experience. Club Panorama will have one of the best views in racing, located in the middle of turns one and two, the new enclosed club will feature modern décor and luxury seating and an unobstructed view of the historic half mile. Club Panorama will offer all you can eat gourmet food and unlimited top shelf drinks. Membership will also include reserved parking, private restrooms, and access to the Pre-Race Experience. The new option will be available for the NASCAR race in Martinsville this month.

President Biden is expected to address the fighting in Israel in a speech this afternoon. More than 15-hundred people have been killed since the surprise Hamas attacks on the Jewish state began Saturday. The White House confirms at least 11 U.S. citizens have died, with an unknown number of Americans still missing. Naomi Ruchim has the latest. TAG: Some state and local leaders say they are heightening security at Jewish synagogues and schools. Though the FBI tells CBS News there’s no specific or credible intelligence indicating a threat to the U.S. stemming from the attacks in Israel.

A weak cold front will drop south and stall over North Carolina today into tonight. Temperatures for the area warm on Wednesday and Thursday. A large low pressure system over the central United States will move east bringing a chance of precipitation Friday and

Saturday.

A jump in sugar prices will make it more expensive to delight trick or treaters this year. CBS’s Deborah Rodriguez has the story. (TAG) Americans are expected to spend 4.1-billion dollars on costumes and another 3.9-billion on decorations.