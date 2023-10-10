Tuesday, October 10, 2023
HomeDailiesObituaries
Dailies

Obituaries

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
3893

The obituaries air on WHEE-AM1370 Monday through Friday at 9:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

Submit an Obituary
Catherine Sink

08/27/1958

- 10/08/2023

Catherine Sink
Catherine Sink

08/27/1958 - 10/08/2023

Catherine Sink, 65, passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Sink family.

Fredrick Payne

03/27/2023

- 10/09/2023

Fredrick Payne
Fredrick Payne

03/27/2023 - 10/09/2023

Fredrick Payne, 70, of Penhook, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023 at his residence. Arrangements are pending. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Payne family.

Roosevelt Womack

06/29/1937

- 10/07/2023

Roosevelt Womack
Roosevelt Womack

06/29/1937 - 10/07/2023

On Saturday, October 7, 2023, Roosevelt Womack 86 of Wyatt Farm Rd. , Axton, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at Danville Memorial Hospital, Danville, VA. He was born in Pittsylv...

Hoyte Douglas Gilbert

02/13/1934

- 10/08/2023

Hoyte Douglas Gilbert
Hoyte Douglas Gilbert

02/13/1934 - 10/08/2023

Hoyte Douglas Gilbert, age 89, of Fieldale, Virginia passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2023. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Susan Gayle Sifford

01/14/1950

- 10/06/2023

Susan Gayle Sifford
Susan Gayle Sifford

01/14/1950 - 10/06/2023

Susan Gayle Sifford, 73, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 6, 2023, at Stanleytown Health & Rehabilitation. She was born on January 14, 1950, to the late Cecil H. Har...

Patricia Ann Hankins

08/15/1948

- 10/06/2023

Patricia Ann Hankins
Patricia Ann Hankins

08/15/1948 - 10/06/2023

Patricia Ann Hankins, 75, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 6, 2023, at her residence. She was born on August 15, 1948, to the late Carlis M. Crouse and Ruth Dora Payne. Patricia ...

Cornelia Hall Ferguson

10/30/1938

- 10/08/2023

Cornelia Hall Ferguson
Cornelia Hall Ferguson

10/30/1938 - 10/08/2023

Cornelia Hall Ferguson, 84, of Bassett, gained her heavenly wings on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Stanleytown Healthcare. She was born on October 30, 1938, in Franklin County, Virginia, to the late Osc...

Kristina Rena Archer Branham

09/10/1973

- 10/04/2023

Kristina Rena Archer Branham
Kristina Rena Archer Branham

09/10/1973 - 10/04/2023

Kristina Rena Archer Branham, 50, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at her residence. She was born September 10, 1973 in Stuart, Virginia, to Marilyn Marie Roberts Branham...

Cheryll Ann Sowers

12/03/1975

- 10/02/2023

Cheryll Ann Sowers
Cheryll Ann Sowers

12/03/1975 - 10/02/2023

Cheryll Ann Sowers, 47, of Axton, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 2, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born December 3, 1975 in Savannah, Georgia, to the late Michael Lyn Sowe...

Vivian Laonia Stone Stafford

07/04/1927

- 10/06/2023

Vivian Laonia Stone Stafford
Vivian Laonia Stone Stafford

07/04/1927 - 10/06/2023

Vivian Laonia Stone Stafford, 96, of Bassett, VA passed away on Friday, October 6, 2023, at Stanleytown Health Care. She was born on July 4, 1927, in Henry, VA to the late Albert Stone and Annie Lovel...

John Anthony McDaniel

10/05/1965

- 10/04/2023

John Anthony McDaniel
John Anthony McDaniel

10/05/1965 - 10/04/2023

On October 4, 2023, John Anthony McDaniel was called to be with the Lord. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Reynolds McDaniel. Those surviving include his father, Eugene Marvin McDaniel; h...

Darrell Ray Hunt

03/02/1947

- 10/01/2023

Darrell Ray Hunt
Darrell Ray Hunt

03/02/1947 - 10/01/2023

Darrell Ray Hunt, age 76, of Collinsville, VA, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023 in Henry County. He was born March 2, 1947 in Whitewood, VA to Chester Hunt and Rutha Horn Hunt. In addition to h...

Frank David Carter

09/22/1939

- 10/05/2023

Frank David Carter
Frank David Carter

09/22/1939 - 10/05/2023

Frank David Carter, 84, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at his residence. He was born on September 22, 1939, to the late George M. Carter and Flora Blanche Harris Cart...

Debra Dianne Hairston

08/06/1951

- 10/05/2023

Debra Dianne Hairston
Debra Dianne Hairston

08/06/1951 - 10/05/2023

Debra Dianne Hairston, 72, of Martinsville, gained her heavenly wings on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at her residence. She was born on August 6, 1951, in Martinsville, Virginia, to the late Jessie Hylt...

Billy Charles Robertson

04/13/1952

- 10/04/2023

Billy Charles Robertson
Billy Charles Robertson

04/13/1952 - 10/04/2023

Billy Charles Robertson, 71, of Ferrum, Virginia, closed his earthly book of life on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at the Carilion Franklin Memorial in Rocky Mount, Virginia. He was born on April 13, 19...

Isabelle "Freda" Starling Preston

04/17/1939

- 10/02/2023

Isabelle
Isabelle "Freda" Starling Preston

04/17/1939 - 10/02/2023

Isabelle “Freda” Starling Preston was born to James and Edna Starling on April 17, 1939, in Maybeury, West Virginia. The Lord called her to eternal rest on October 2, 2023, at her residence. She ...

James "Jim" William Hodge, Jr.

04/08/1945

- 10/02/2023

James
James "Jim" William Hodge, Jr.

04/08/1945 - 10/02/2023

James “Jim” William Hodge, Jr. , 78, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 2, 2023, at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, North Carolina. He was born April 8, 1945, in Martinsville, to the...

Arthur Lee Dandridge, Jr.

10/12/1958

- 10/01/2023

Arthur Lee Dandridge, Jr.
Arthur Lee Dandridge, Jr.

10/12/1958 - 10/01/2023

Arthur Lee Dandridge, Jr. , 64, of Fieldale, Virginia, passed away Sunday, October 1, 2023 at his residence. He was born October 12, 1958, in Martinsville, Virginia, to Gwendolyn Callaway Eggleston an...

Shirley Jean Lusk Littles

03/01/1942

- 09/30/2023

Shirley Jean Lusk Littles
Shirley Jean Lusk Littles

03/01/1942 - 09/30/2023

Shirley Jean Lusk Littles, 81, of Axton, Virginia, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born in Virginia, to the late Arthur Lusk and Era Massey Hod...

Joanne Riggs

04/27/1955

- 09/27/2023

Joanne Riggs
Joanne Riggs

04/27/1955 - 09/27/2023

Joanne Riggs, 68, of Webster, Florida passed away in Bushnell, Florida on September 27, 2023. She was born in Keystone, West Virginia on April 27, 1955, to Lonnie and Vennie Green. She was Christian i...

Antoine J. "Smoke" Preston

10/14/1975

- 10/01/2023

Antoine J.
Antoine J. "Smoke" Preston

10/14/1975 - 10/01/2023

On Sunday, October 1, 2023, Antoine J. “Smoke” Preston 47, of Owens Rd. , Martinsville, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life. He was born in Martinsville, VA on October 14, 1975,...

Darrell Ray Hunt

03/02/1947

- 10/01/2023

Darrell Ray Hunt
Darrell Ray Hunt

03/02/1947 - 10/01/2023

Darrell Ray Hunt, age 76, of Collinsville, VA, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, in Henry County. He was born March 2, 1947, in Whitewood, VA to Chester Hunt and Rutha Horn Hunt. In addition to...

Mary E. Stredrick

05/07/1937

- 10/01/2023

Mary E. Stredrick
Mary E. Stredrick

05/07/1937 - 10/01/2023

Mary E. Stredrick, 86, of Bassett, VA, died on October 1, 2023, in Bassett, VA. She was born on May 7, 1937, the daughter of the late Lawyer T. and Pencie V. Wimbush, both of Henry County, VA She was ...

Ann Bolbach White

07/23/1939

- 09/29/2023

Ann Bolbach White
Ann Bolbach White

07/23/1939 - 09/29/2023

Ann Bolbach White, a 52-year resident of Washington, DC, and a teacher for 25 years, died on the evening of Friday, September 29, 2023, of a heart attack in Martinsville, Virginia. White moved to Was...

Walter Everett Tawney

08/29/1973

- 09/30/2023

Walter Everett Tawney
Walter Everett Tawney

08/29/1973 - 09/30/2023

Walter Everett Tawney, 50, of Danville, Virginia, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023. He was born August 29, 1973, in Danville, Virginia, to Mary L. Wilson McMillan and the late Walter Hoge Tawn...

by Obituary Assistant
Previous article
Suicide prevention hotlines struggle with how to handle high frequency callers
Next article
Community Calendar
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Local news

Dailies

Local scoreboard

Dailies

Weather

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE