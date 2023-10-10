The obituaries air on WHEE-AM1370 Monday through Friday at 9:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.
08/27/1958
- 10/08/2023
08/27/1958 - 10/08/2023
Catherine Sink, 65, passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Sink family.
03/27/2023
- 10/09/2023
03/27/2023 - 10/09/2023
Fredrick Payne, 70, of Penhook, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023 at his residence. Arrangements are pending. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Payne family.
06/29/1937
- 10/07/2023
06/29/1937 - 10/07/2023
On Saturday, October 7, 2023, Roosevelt Womack 86 of Wyatt Farm Rd. , Axton, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at Danville Memorial Hospital, Danville, VA. He was born in Pittsylv...
02/13/1934
- 10/08/2023
02/13/1934 - 10/08/2023
Hoyte Douglas Gilbert, age 89, of Fieldale, Virginia passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2023. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.
01/14/1950
- 10/06/2023
01/14/1950 - 10/06/2023
Susan Gayle Sifford, 73, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 6, 2023, at Stanleytown Health & Rehabilitation. She was born on January 14, 1950, to the late Cecil H. Har...
08/15/1948
- 10/06/2023
08/15/1948 - 10/06/2023
Patricia Ann Hankins, 75, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 6, 2023, at her residence. She was born on August 15, 1948, to the late Carlis M. Crouse and Ruth Dora Payne. Patricia ...
10/30/1938
- 10/08/2023
10/30/1938 - 10/08/2023
Cornelia Hall Ferguson, 84, of Bassett, gained her heavenly wings on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Stanleytown Healthcare. She was born on October 30, 1938, in Franklin County, Virginia, to the late Osc...
09/10/1973
- 10/04/2023
09/10/1973 - 10/04/2023
Kristina Rena Archer Branham, 50, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at her residence. She was born September 10, 1973 in Stuart, Virginia, to Marilyn Marie Roberts Branham...
12/03/1975
- 10/02/2023
12/03/1975 - 10/02/2023
Cheryll Ann Sowers, 47, of Axton, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 2, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born December 3, 1975 in Savannah, Georgia, to the late Michael Lyn Sowe...
07/04/1927
- 10/06/2023
07/04/1927 - 10/06/2023
Vivian Laonia Stone Stafford, 96, of Bassett, VA passed away on Friday, October 6, 2023, at Stanleytown Health Care. She was born on July 4, 1927, in Henry, VA to the late Albert Stone and Annie Lovel...
10/05/1965
- 10/04/2023
10/05/1965 - 10/04/2023
On October 4, 2023, John Anthony McDaniel was called to be with the Lord. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Reynolds McDaniel. Those surviving include his father, Eugene Marvin McDaniel; h...
Darrell Ray Hunt, age 76, of Collinsville, VA, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023 in Henry County. He was born March 2, 1947 in Whitewood, VA to Chester Hunt and Rutha Horn Hunt. In addition to h...
09/22/1939
- 10/05/2023
09/22/1939 - 10/05/2023
Frank David Carter, 84, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at his residence. He was born on September 22, 1939, to the late George M. Carter and Flora Blanche Harris Cart...
08/06/1951
- 10/05/2023
08/06/1951 - 10/05/2023
Debra Dianne Hairston, 72, of Martinsville, gained her heavenly wings on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at her residence. She was born on August 6, 1951, in Martinsville, Virginia, to the late Jessie Hylt...
04/13/1952
- 10/04/2023
04/13/1952 - 10/04/2023
Billy Charles Robertson, 71, of Ferrum, Virginia, closed his earthly book of life on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at the Carilion Franklin Memorial in Rocky Mount, Virginia. He was born on April 13, 19...
04/17/1939
- 10/02/2023
04/17/1939 - 10/02/2023
Isabelle “Freda” Starling Preston was born to James and Edna Starling on April 17, 1939, in Maybeury, West Virginia. The Lord called her to eternal rest on October 2, 2023, at her residence. She ...
04/08/1945
- 10/02/2023
04/08/1945 - 10/02/2023
James “Jim” William Hodge, Jr. , 78, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 2, 2023, at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, North Carolina. He was born April 8, 1945, in Martinsville, to the...
10/12/1958
- 10/01/2023
10/12/1958 - 10/01/2023
Arthur Lee Dandridge, Jr. , 64, of Fieldale, Virginia, passed away Sunday, October 1, 2023 at his residence. He was born October 12, 1958, in Martinsville, Virginia, to Gwendolyn Callaway Eggleston an...
03/01/1942
- 09/30/2023
03/01/1942 - 09/30/2023
Shirley Jean Lusk Littles, 81, of Axton, Virginia, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born in Virginia, to the late Arthur Lusk and Era Massey Hod...
04/27/1955
- 09/27/2023
04/27/1955 - 09/27/2023
Joanne Riggs, 68, of Webster, Florida passed away in Bushnell, Florida on September 27, 2023. She was born in Keystone, West Virginia on April 27, 1955, to Lonnie and Vennie Green. She was Christian i...
10/14/1975
- 10/01/2023
10/14/1975 - 10/01/2023
On Sunday, October 1, 2023, Antoine J. “Smoke” Preston 47, of Owens Rd. , Martinsville, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life. He was born in Martinsville, VA on October 14, 1975,...
05/07/1937
- 10/01/2023
05/07/1937 - 10/01/2023
Mary E. Stredrick, 86, of Bassett, VA, died on October 1, 2023, in Bassett, VA. She was born on May 7, 1937, the daughter of the late Lawyer T. and Pencie V. Wimbush, both of Henry County, VA She was ...
07/23/1939
- 09/29/2023
07/23/1939 - 09/29/2023
Ann Bolbach White, a 52-year resident of Washington, DC, and a teacher for 25 years, died on the evening of Friday, September 29, 2023, of a heart attack in Martinsville, Virginia. White moved to Was...
08/29/1973
- 09/30/2023
08/29/1973 - 09/30/2023
Walter Everett Tawney, 50, of Danville, Virginia, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023. He was born August 29, 1973, in Danville, Virginia, to Mary L. Wilson McMillan and the late Walter Hoge Tawn...