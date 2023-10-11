Axton man arrested on drug charges

Reginald Earl Tinsley / HCSO

On October 10, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed a narcotics search warrant at 8071 Axton Rd., Axton, Virginia.

During the execution of the search warrant, suspected Fentanyl, Marijuana, two illegally possessed firearms, ammunition, and U.S. Currency were seized.

The suspect, Reginald Earl Tinsley, 38 years of age, 8071 Axton Rd., Axton, Virginia, was charged with the following and transported to the Henry County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held with no bond.

Possession of Schedule I or II Drug (Fentanyl)

Possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a scheduled I/II substance

Anyone having information about narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2500.00 for information related to a crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information provided determines the amount of reward paid.