Local news

Martinsville High School was cleared by police Tuesday after a bomb threat was received shortly before noon. Students were evacuated and began returning to class around 1:30 p.m. Another bomb threat occurred in Rockbridge, prompting the Virginia State Police to issue a statement saying they were aware of and tracking the various local law enforcement agencies that were responding to bomb threats that had been called in to local schools across the state.

It’s here we go again. Another sky-high Powerball lottery drawing tonight. ABC’s Derricke Dennis reports.

Tuesday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed a narcotics search warrant at 8071 Axton Rd., in Axton. During the execution of the search warrant, suspected fentanyl, marijuana, two illegally possessed firearms, ammunition, and U.S. currency were seized. Reginald Earl Tinsley, 38 was charged with possession of fentanyl and a firearm. He has been jailed in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The Federal Trade Commission is proposing a new rule that seeks to eliminate junk fees those are the hidden costs that can unexpectedly push up prices you pay at checkout. President Biden says these fees can make it harder for families to pay their bills. ABC News White House Correspondent Karen Travers has details.

High pressure will cover the central Appalachians will allow for dry conditions through Thursday and much of Friday. A large low pressure system over the central United States will increase shower chances for late Friday through Saturday before a cold front pushes through. Continued showers are possible in the mountains Sunday into next week with lingering moisture and north to northwest flow.

Family Dollar is recalling hundreds of over-the-counter drugs and medical devices in 23 states. ABC s Andy Field explains why