Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Michael Strahan guest judges ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Motown night

Disney/Eric McCandless

Michael Strahan graced the judges’ table on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars Tuesday night.

The Good Morning America co-anchor joined judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough as a guest judge for DWTS Motown night.

“Motown is incredible music. Motown is a vibe. Motown is perfect for tonight, because along with great music we have great dancing,” said Strahan, expressing his excitement for the evening.

He started the evening by complimenting Brady Bunch actor Barry Williams‘ performance in the ballroom.

“I looked at you and I said, ‘That’s a matador. No bull wants to mess with him,'” said Strahan.

Strahan also lauded Bachelorette star Charity Lawson after her performance to “My Girl” with dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

“It was very fluid. It’s like you were meant to dance,” said Strahan. “It’s like watching water rolling over rocks.”

Singer Jason Mraz and his partner Daniella Karagach tied for the highest scores of the night with reality star Ariana Madix and her partner Pasha Pashkov. Both duos scored a 34 out of 40.

Model Tyson Beckford and his dance partner Jenna Johnson had the lowest scores of the night — a 20 out of 40 — and were eliminated.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

