Thursday, October 12, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentFormer 'Teletubbies' sun baby is pregnant with first child
Entertainment

Former ‘Teletubbies’ sun baby is pregnant with first child

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
3
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Believe it or not, the Teletubbies sun baby is about to have a baby of her own.

Jess Smith, who was cast as the iconic sun baby from the children’s TV series Teletubbies at only 9 months old, is expecting her first child with her partner, Ricky Latham.

Smith made the announcement in an Instagram post Tuesday. “When two becomes three,” she captioned a photograph of an ultrasound.

Latham made his own Instagram post poking fun at all the press coverage they’ve received, sharing a screenshot of an article announcing their pregnancy.

“I’m famous,” Latham captioned his post. “Got my 15 minutes of fame. I’m accepting interviews.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Trump criticized for calling Hezbollah ‘very smart’ as he talked of potential risk to Israel
Next article
State Department announces plan to fly Americans out of Israel
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE