Local news

A Stokes County, NC man has been charged with the murder of a Patrick County woman that was reported missing in 2018. On Wednesday the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office reported that 61-year-old Leroy Allen Hoover was charged with the murder of Sarah Hill. Hill was reported missing in August of 2018. The investigation led detectives to Surry County, where the Surry County Sheriff’s Office checked several locations in hopes of locating Hill. Some of the information received indicated that Hill had been, at some point, at the home of Hoover on Asbury Rd in the Westfield community of Stokes County.

A new proposal to keep kids safe online. Lawmakers in New York argue algorithms, which suggest content based on a user’s perceived interests, are keeping kids addicted to social media, and are proposing legislation that would allow parents to opt their kids out of getting feeds based on those automated algorithms. Instead, kids would see only the sites they follow. More from ABC’s Andrea Fujii

High pressure will cover the central Appalachians will allow for dry conditions into Friday. A large low pressure system over the central United States will increase shower chances for late

Friday through Saturday before a cold front pushes through. Continued showers are possible in the mountains Sunday into next week with lingering moisture and north to northwest flow.

Another sitcom revival drops today. ABC’s Jason Nathanson with more on Frasier’s return

Martinsville High School was cleared by police Tuesday after a bomb threat was received shortly before noon. Students were evacuated and began returning to class around 1:30 p.m. Another bomb threat occurred in Rockbridge, prompting the Virginia State Police to issue a statement saying they were aware of and tracking the various local law enforcement agencies that were responding to bomb threats that had been called in to local schools across the state.

A marketer who the Federal Trade Commission says charged consumers millions of dollars in junk fees has agreed to a lifetime ban on so-called “negative option” marketing. CBS News Reporter Christopher Cruise says the man and his companies have also agreed to surrender money and assets that will be used to pay refunds…