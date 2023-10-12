Thursday, October 12, 2023
The obituaries air on WHEE-AM1370 Monday through Friday at 9:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

William Wayne "Billy" Bennett

04/28/1949

- 10/09/2023

William Wayne "Billy" Bennett

04/28/1949 - 10/09/2023

William Wayne “Billy” Bennett, 74, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 9, 2023. He was born April 28, 1949, in Martinsville, Virginia, to the late Russell Wayne Bennett and Chri...

Raymond "Ray" Rivera

09/10/1960

- 10/07/2023

Raymond "Ray" Rivera

09/10/1960 - 10/07/2023

It is with a heavy heart to share that Raymond “Ray” Rivera, 63, passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Ray wore many titles: brother, son, husband, friend, fighter, bargainer, and most notabl...

Elizabeth Janney Gibbs

02/04/1937

- 10/10/2023

Elizabeth Janney Gibbs

02/04/1937 - 10/10/2023

Elizabeth Janney Gibbs, 86, formerly of Collinsville, passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at TeraBella Pheasant Ridge Assisted Living Facility in Roanoke. She was born February 4, 1937, to the lat...

Stephen Roy Whitlock

12/07/1947

- 10/10/2023

Stephen Roy Whitlock

12/07/1947 - 10/10/2023

Stephen Roy Whitlock, 75, of Greenville, NC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, after a courageous three-year battle with kidney cancer. He was born on December 7, 1947, in Martinsvi...

Mary Lee Jessie

07/28/1928

- 10/09/2023

Mary Lee Jessie

07/28/1928 - 10/09/2023

Mary Lee Jessie, 95, of Martinsville, VA passed away Monday, October 9, 2023 at Stanleytown Heath and Rehab. She was born July 8, 1928 in Patrick County, VA to the late Burt Gilley, Sr. and Hulda Bigg...

Sheena Mae Thomas Cooper

05/17/1955

- 10/09/2023

Sheena Mae Thomas Cooper

05/17/1955 - 10/09/2023

Sheena Mae Thomas Cooper, age 68 of Ridgeway, VA, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023. Sheena was born on May 17, 1955 to the late Mason Thomas and the late Goldie Williams Haynes. She was the las...

Hoyte Douglas "Doug" Gilbert

02/12/1934

- 10/08/2023

Hoyte Douglas "Doug" Gilbert

02/12/1934 - 10/08/2023

Mr. Hoyte Douglas “Doug” Gilbert, age 89 of Fieldale, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2023. Mr. Gilbert was born on February 12, 1934 in Henry County to the late Hoyt Itaska Gilbert ...

Lisa G. Crockett

06/28/1963

- 10/04/2023

Lisa G. Crockett

06/28/1963 - 10/04/2023

Lisa G Crockett, age 60, of McLeansville, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. A visitation at Collins Funeral Home for Lisa will be held Friday, October 13, 2023 from 10:00 AM t...

Stephen Jermaine Wimbush

05/31/1975

- 10/09/2023

Stephen Jermaine Wimbush

05/31/1975 - 10/09/2023

Stephen Jermaine Wimbush, 48, of Martinsville, Virginia, transitioned on Monday, October 9, 2023, at the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, in Roanoke, Virginia. He was born on May 31, 1975, in Marti...

Catherine "Cathy" Marie Sink

08/27/1958

- 10/08/2023

Catherine "Cathy" Marie Sink

08/27/1958 - 10/08/2023

Catherine "Cathy" Marie Sink, 65, of Stanleytown, Virginia, passed away Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia. She was born August 27, 1958, in Martinsvil...

Fredrick "Freddie" Lee Payne

03/27/2023

- 10/09/2023

Fredrick "Freddie" Lee Payne

03/27/2023 - 10/09/2023

Fredrick "Freddie" Lee Payne, 70, of Penhook, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 9, 2023, at his home. He was born on March 27, 1953, in Martinsville, Virginia, to the late Douglas Craig and the l...

Roosevelt Womack

06/29/1937

- 10/07/2023

Roosevelt Womack

06/29/1937 - 10/07/2023

On Saturday, October 7, 2023, Roosevelt Womack 86 of Wyatt Farm Rd. , Axton, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at Danville Memorial Hospital, Danville, VA. He was born in Pittsylv...

Hoyte Douglas Gilbert

02/13/1934

- 10/08/2023

Hoyte Douglas Gilbert

02/13/1934 - 10/08/2023

Hoyte Douglas Gilbert, age 89, of Fieldale, Virginia passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2023. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Susan Gayle Sifford

01/14/1950

- 10/06/2023

Susan Gayle Sifford

01/14/1950 - 10/06/2023

Susan Gayle Sifford, 73, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 6, 2023, at Stanleytown Health & Rehabilitation. She was born on January 14, 1950, to the late Cecil H. Har...

Patricia Ann Hankins

08/15/1948

- 10/06/2023

Patricia Ann Hankins

08/15/1948 - 10/06/2023

Patricia Ann Hankins, 75, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 6, 2023, at her residence. She was born on August 15, 1948, to the late Carlis M. Crouse and Ruth Dora Payne. Patricia ...

Cornelia Hall Ferguson

10/30/1938

- 10/08/2023

Cornelia Hall Ferguson

10/30/1938 - 10/08/2023

Cornelia Hall Ferguson, 84, of Bassett, gained her heavenly wings on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Stanleytown Healthcare. She was born on October 30, 1938, in Franklin County, Virginia, to the late Osc...

Kristina Rena Archer Branham

09/10/1973

- 10/04/2023

Kristina Rena Archer Branham

09/10/1973 - 10/04/2023

Kristina Rena Archer Branham, 50, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at her residence. She was born September 10, 1973 in Stuart, Virginia, to Marilyn Marie Roberts Branham...

Cheryll Ann Sowers

12/03/1975

- 10/02/2023

Cheryll Ann Sowers

12/03/1975 - 10/02/2023

Cheryll Ann Sowers, 47, of Axton, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 2, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born December 3, 1975 in Savannah, Georgia, to the late Michael Lyn Sowe...

Vivian Laonia Stone Stafford

07/04/1927

- 10/06/2023

Vivian Laonia Stone Stafford

07/04/1927 - 10/06/2023

Vivian Laonia Stone Stafford, 96, of Bassett, VA passed away on Friday, October 6, 2023, at Stanleytown Health Care. She was born on July 4, 1927, in Henry, VA to the late Albert Stone and Annie Lovel...

John Anthony McDaniel

10/05/1965

- 10/04/2023

John Anthony McDaniel

10/05/1965 - 10/04/2023

On October 4, 2023, John Anthony McDaniel was called to be with the Lord. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Reynolds McDaniel. Those surviving include his father, Eugene Marvin McDaniel; h...

Darrell Ray Hunt

03/02/1947

- 10/01/2023

Darrell Ray Hunt

03/02/1947 - 10/01/2023

Darrell Ray Hunt, age 76, of Collinsville, VA, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023 in Henry County. He was born March 2, 1947 in Whitewood, VA to Chester Hunt and Rutha Horn Hunt. In addition to h...

Frank David Carter

09/22/1939

- 10/05/2023

Frank David Carter

09/22/1939 - 10/05/2023

Frank David Carter, 84, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at his residence. He was born on September 22, 1939, to the late George M. Carter and Flora Blanche Harris Cart...

Debra Dianne Hairston

08/06/1951

- 10/05/2023

Debra Dianne Hairston

08/06/1951 - 10/05/2023

Debra Dianne Hairston, 72, of Martinsville, gained her heavenly wings on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at her residence. She was born on August 6, 1951, in Martinsville, Virginia, to the late Jessie Hylt...

Billy Charles Robertson

04/13/1952

- 10/04/2023

Billy Charles Robertson

04/13/1952 - 10/04/2023

Billy Charles Robertson, 71, of Ferrum, Virginia, closed his earthly book of life on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at the Carilion Franklin Memorial in Rocky Mount, Virginia. He was born on April 13, 19...

Isabelle "Freda" Starling Preston

04/17/1939

- 10/02/2023

Isabelle "Freda" Starling Preston

04/17/1939 - 10/02/2023

Isabelle “Freda” Starling Preston was born to James and Edna Starling on April 17, 1939, in Maybeury, West Virginia. The Lord called her to eternal rest on October 2, 2023, at her residence. She ...

