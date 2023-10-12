The obituaries air on WHEE-AM1370 Monday through Friday at 9:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.
04/28/1949
- 10/09/2023
04/28/1949 - 10/09/2023
William Wayne “Billy” Bennett, 74, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 9, 2023. He was born April 28, 1949, in Martinsville, Virginia, to the late Russell Wayne Bennett and Chri...
09/10/1960
- 10/07/2023
09/10/1960 - 10/07/2023
It is with a heavy heart to share that Raymond “Ray” Rivera, 63, passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Ray wore many titles: brother, son, husband, friend, fighter, bargainer, and most notabl...
02/04/1937
- 10/10/2023
02/04/1937 - 10/10/2023
Elizabeth Janney Gibbs, 86, formerly of Collinsville, passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at TeraBella Pheasant Ridge Assisted Living Facility in Roanoke. She was born February 4, 1937, to the lat...
12/07/1947
- 10/10/2023
12/07/1947 - 10/10/2023
Stephen Roy Whitlock, 75, of Greenville, NC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, after a courageous three-year battle with kidney cancer. He was born on December 7, 1947, in Martinsvi...
07/28/1928
- 10/09/2023
07/28/1928 - 10/09/2023
Mary Lee Jessie, 95, of Martinsville, VA passed away Monday, October 9, 2023 at Stanleytown Heath and Rehab. She was born July 8, 1928 in Patrick County, VA to the late Burt Gilley, Sr. and Hulda Bigg...
05/17/1955
- 10/09/2023
05/17/1955 - 10/09/2023
Sheena Mae Thomas Cooper, age 68 of Ridgeway, VA, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023. Sheena was born on May 17, 1955 to the late Mason Thomas and the late Goldie Williams Haynes. She was the las...
02/12/1934
- 10/08/2023
02/12/1934 - 10/08/2023
Mr. Hoyte Douglas “Doug” Gilbert, age 89 of Fieldale, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2023. Mr. Gilbert was born on February 12, 1934 in Henry County to the late Hoyt Itaska Gilbert ...
06/28/1963
- 10/04/2023
06/28/1963 - 10/04/2023
Lisa G Crockett, age 60, of McLeansville, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. A visitation at Collins Funeral Home for Lisa will be held Friday, October 13, 2023 from 10:00 AM t...
05/31/1975
- 10/09/2023
05/31/1975 - 10/09/2023
Stephen Jermaine Wimbush, 48, of Martinsville, Virginia, transitioned on Monday, October 9, 2023, at the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, in Roanoke, Virginia. He was born on May 31, 1975, in Marti...
08/27/1958
- 10/08/2023
08/27/1958 - 10/08/2023
Catherine "Cathy" Marie Sink, 65, of Stanleytown, Virginia, passed away Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia. She was born August 27, 1958, in Martinsvil...
03/27/2023
- 10/09/2023
03/27/2023 - 10/09/2023
Fredrick "Freddie" Lee Payne, 70, of Penhook, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 9, 2023, at his home. He was born on March 27, 1953, in Martinsville, Virginia, to the late Douglas Craig and the l...
06/29/1937
- 10/07/2023
06/29/1937 - 10/07/2023
On Saturday, October 7, 2023, Roosevelt Womack 86 of Wyatt Farm Rd. , Axton, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at Danville Memorial Hospital, Danville, VA. He was born in Pittsylv...
02/13/1934
- 10/08/2023
02/13/1934 - 10/08/2023
01/14/1950
- 10/06/2023
01/14/1950 - 10/06/2023
Susan Gayle Sifford, 73, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 6, 2023, at Stanleytown Health & Rehabilitation. She was born on January 14, 1950, to the late Cecil H. Har...
08/15/1948
- 10/06/2023
08/15/1948 - 10/06/2023
Patricia Ann Hankins, 75, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 6, 2023, at her residence. She was born on August 15, 1948, to the late Carlis M. Crouse and Ruth Dora Payne. Patricia ...
10/30/1938
- 10/08/2023
10/30/1938 - 10/08/2023
Cornelia Hall Ferguson, 84, of Bassett, gained her heavenly wings on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Stanleytown Healthcare. She was born on October 30, 1938, in Franklin County, Virginia, to the late Osc...
09/10/1973
- 10/04/2023
09/10/1973 - 10/04/2023
Kristina Rena Archer Branham, 50, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at her residence. She was born September 10, 1973 in Stuart, Virginia, to Marilyn Marie Roberts Branham...
12/03/1975
- 10/02/2023
12/03/1975 - 10/02/2023
Cheryll Ann Sowers, 47, of Axton, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 2, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born December 3, 1975 in Savannah, Georgia, to the late Michael Lyn Sowe...
07/04/1927
- 10/06/2023
07/04/1927 - 10/06/2023
Vivian Laonia Stone Stafford, 96, of Bassett, VA passed away on Friday, October 6, 2023, at Stanleytown Health Care. She was born on July 4, 1927, in Henry, VA to the late Albert Stone and Annie Lovel...
10/05/1965
- 10/04/2023
10/05/1965 - 10/04/2023
On October 4, 2023, John Anthony McDaniel was called to be with the Lord. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Reynolds McDaniel. Those surviving include his father, Eugene Marvin McDaniel; h...
03/02/1947
- 10/01/2023
03/02/1947 - 10/01/2023
Darrell Ray Hunt, age 76, of Collinsville, VA, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023 in Henry County. He was born March 2, 1947 in Whitewood, VA to Chester Hunt and Rutha Horn Hunt. In addition to h...
09/22/1939
- 10/05/2023
09/22/1939 - 10/05/2023
Frank David Carter, 84, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at his residence. He was born on September 22, 1939, to the late George M. Carter and Flora Blanche Harris Cart...
08/06/1951
- 10/05/2023
08/06/1951 - 10/05/2023
Debra Dianne Hairston, 72, of Martinsville, gained her heavenly wings on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at her residence. She was born on August 6, 1951, in Martinsville, Virginia, to the late Jessie Hylt...
04/13/1952
- 10/04/2023
04/13/1952 - 10/04/2023
Billy Charles Robertson, 71, of Ferrum, Virginia, closed his earthly book of life on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at the Carilion Franklin Memorial in Rocky Mount, Virginia. He was born on April 13, 19...
04/17/1939
- 10/02/2023
04/17/1939 - 10/02/2023
Isabelle “Freda” Starling Preston was born to James and Edna Starling on April 17, 1939, in Maybeury, West Virginia. The Lord called her to eternal rest on October 2, 2023, at her residence. She ...