Scoreboard roundup — 10/11/23

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Houston 3, Minnesota 2 (Houston wins 3-1)

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Philadelphia 10, Atlanta 2 (Philadelphia leads 2-1)

Arizona 4, LA Dodgers 2 (Arizona wins 3-0)

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

Boston 112, Philadelphia 101

LA Lakers 109, Sacramento 101

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Colorado 5, Los Angeles 2

Carolina 5, Ottawa 3

Toronto 6, Montreal 5 (SO)

Boston 3, Chicago 1

Calgary 5, Winnipeg 3

Vancouver 8, Edmonton 1

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Las Vegas 104, New York 76

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.