Stokes County man charged with murder of Patrick County woman

Leroy Allen Hoover / SCSO

A Stokes County, NC man has been charged with the murder of a Patrick County woman that was reported missing in 2018.

On Wednesday the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office reported that 61-year-old Leroy Allen Hoover was charged with the murder of Sarah Hill. Hill was reported missing in August of 2018.

The investigation led detectives to Surry County, where the Surry County Sheriff’s Office checked several locations in hopes of locating Hill. Some of the information received indicated that Hill had been, at some point, at the home of Hoover on Asbury Rd in the Westfield community of Stokes County.