Thursday, October 12, 2023
Stuart man charged with child pornography

Stuart man charged with child pornography
Scotti Andrew Cassell II / PCSO

A Stuart man has been charged on Wednesday for Possession of and Distribution of Child Pornography, according to Sheriff Dan Smith.

Scotti Andrew Cassell II, 29, of 15019 Jeb Stuart Highway, was arrested during the execution of an early morning search warrant at his residence.

The investigation initiated when Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jason Kruse received a cyber tip from ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children), that an email allegedly containing a video of child pornography was intercepted. After numerous digital search warrants, Cassell was developed as the suspect sending the explicit video.

This investigation is on going and anyone having information is urged to call Investigator Jason Kruse at 276-692-5123.

Cassell is currently in the Patrick County Jail under a $5,000.00 secured bond.

